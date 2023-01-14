Netflix Cancels Hit Series After Only One Season

Netflix is officially breaking up with Uncoupled. On Friday, reports confirmed that the series has been cancelled by the streaming service, nearly six months after it first arrived on the streaming service. This marks the latest new Netflix series to be cancelled after one season, following a recent string that includes First Kill, 1899, and The Midnight Club. The series is co-created by Darren Star, who is also behind the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, as well as Modern Family's Jeffrey Richman.

According to recent reports, there was already speculation late last year that Uncoupled would be cancelled at Netflix, with series producer MTV Entertainment Studios trying to shop it to a new home. Apparently, those new homes included Paramount Global's Showtime, but those talks ultimately fell through.

What is Uncoupled about?

In Uncoupled, Michael (Neil Patrick Harris) thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City. The series also starred Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden.

"Certainly a lot of gay men watch Sex and the City and related to those characters. And I think by the same way women, straight men are going to watch these characters and hopefully relate to their emotional experiences and find that they're not different from their own," Star explained in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We wanted the show to feel very universal, wanted it to be a human story that would appeal to a very wide audience because everyone at a certain point has experienced being on either side of a breakup."

"And we also knew several real long-term gay couples where this very specific implosion of their relationship happened," Richman added. "I know a lot of Michaels that were blindsided like this. That's not been my personal experience, but certainly I've been broken up with and I have broken relationships, but there's also a part of your imagination ... Where would you go if that happened, how would I go on? How would I wake up in the morning? Then you're talking to somebody who it really happened to, and they tell you how they did it. They walk into a closet at work and just cry, but they go to work every day. Life doesn't just stop when a thing like that happens."

What do you think of Netflix cancelling Uncoupled after one season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!