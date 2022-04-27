Netflix Cancels New Sticom After Just One Season

✖

Netflix has cancelled one of its recent sitcom series after one season. On Wednesday, it was announced (via TVLine) that Pretty Smart, the live-action sitcom that premiered on the streamer in October of 2021, will not be returning for a second season. This comes following the news that Pretty Smart star Emily Osment has been promoted to a series regular on the upcoming sixth season of Young Sheldon, where she portrays Mandy McAllister.

Pretty Smart starred Osment as Chelsea; a high-brow, Harvard-educated intellectual and aspiring novelist – who after getting unexpectedly dumped by her boyfriend was forced to move in with her bubbly, carefree, not-so-intellectual West Coast sister, Claire (Olivia Macklin), and her three lovably eccentric, not-so-intellectual roommates: Grant (Gregg Sulkin), a distractingly handsome personal trainer, Solana (Cinthya Carmon), a former lawyer turned healer, and Jayden (Michael Hsu Rosen), a social media influencer. But Chelsea's tough, sometimes judgemental exterior started to soften as she got to know her new friends, and they began to form an unlikely found family. The series' cast also included Geoff Ross and Ming-Na Wen.

Pretty Smart was first given a production order in March of 2021. The series was executive produced by Jack Dolgen, Doug Mand, Kourtney Kang, Jim Brandon, Brian Singleton, and Pamela Fryman.

"I like her trajectory, I like her unmolding throughout the season," Osment explained in an interview with Decider. "I've seen people online saying, 'It's the reverse Big Bang Theory!' And I'm like no, this is like Cheers. This is some woman who thought her life was going one way and then she finds out she has to re-route and she doesn't really know how. She's looking for help in people that she never thought she would even talk to. That's how you learn new things, that's how you meet new people as if you're coming at it from a place where you're porous, almost. They teach her so much about herself, the importance of friendship, and the importance of having your chosen family around you."

"I like [playing the] straight man," Osment continued. "I think it's a little more fun and a little more challenging if you can't fall back on physical comedy or an outrageous line or an outrageous performance. If you actually have to be funny without using all of your skills from previous comedy jobs, it's more challenging, it's more fun. I like that, and watching my fellow castmates shine and be ridiculous, especially Micheal Hsu Rosen who is just a gem. I know he's beloved already but I can't wait to see him and the entire cast just being obsessed over by the world, because they're phenomenal." She points to an episode later in the season where his character Jayden communicates through dance, adding, "I mean, my god! It's ridiculous how talented he is."

