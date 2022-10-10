The Midnight Club: Mike Flanagan Addresses Plans for Possible Season 2

For the debut season of Netflix's The Midnight Club, showrunner Mike Flanagan had a wealth of Christopher Pike stories to draw inspiration from while crafting new and original elements to weave them together. While a second season of the series hasn't yet been confirmed, audiences know that the cliffhanger season finale left fans with just as many questions as answers. Rather than arbitrarily setting up those teases, Flanagan recently revealed what his intentions would be for a sophomore season, yet also admitted that he would reveal what those intentions are on social media if the series doesn't end up getting renewed.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Season 1 of The Midnight Club

The members of the Midnight Club discovered that a nefarious cult, known as Paragon, was attempting to perform a blood sacrifice involving the patients, but were thwarted before the murders could be pulled off. The final tease of the season showed that Heather Langenkamp's Dr. Stanton had the Paragon symbol tattooed on the back of her neck, igniting speculation among fans about what this means.

"That connection is going to be revealed in Season 2 (if there is one) very explicitly so I don't want to spoil anything there," Flanagan revealed to IGN. "Her connection to that [the Paragon] is deeply personal and it wouldn't be too difficult, I think, looking back at the season."

He added, "Stanton's connection to the Paragon and to that world was important and we felt like a really cool reversal to go out on ... The manner of that connection and what it truly means about her character is something that I think will still be surprising. We're still hiding a few cards at the end there. But yeah, I think it was meant to be a fun cliffhanger. We'll address it very early in the second season if there is one. And if not, I'll put it on Twitter."

Given how much Stanton tried to help the teens throughout the first season, it was quite a shock to discover Stanton, at least at one point, had a connection to the cult. Whether she is still aligned with their beliefs and is biding her time or if she is a reformed member is yet to be confirmed.

Flanagan also went on to recall that, while he doesn't know the fate of the series, we haven't seen the last of some characters.

"I very much believe that when we die, we become stories and we live on in the imaginations of the people that loved us," the filmmaker expressed. "This provided an opportunity as characters drop away on the show that they don't leave the show, that they remain in the imaginations of their friends and remain characters later on in their stories. If the show does do a second season, and I have no idea if it will, part of our big plan for that was that we would be keeping cast members around because they'd still appear in each other's stories even though the storytellers are gone. And that was something I thought thematically was very important to keep in the show."

Season 1 of The Midnight Club is now streaming on Netflix.

