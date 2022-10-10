The Midnight Club Rises Through Netflix Charts

Another Halloween season has arrived, and that means another series from filmmaker Mike Flanagan is now on Netflix. Flanagan has been one of the biggest names in horror over the last several years, directing films like Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep, and becoming a spooky TV mainstay on Netflix. Flanagan brought The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass to life for the streaming service in recent years, and his latest project is shaping up to be yet another streaming hit.

Flanagan's new series, The Midnight Club, arrived on Netflix on October 7th. The series tells the story of a group of teenagers in a hospice facility that make a pact to communicate with one another from beyond the grave. Just like with Flanagan's other shows, The Midnight Club is gaining popularity with Netflix subscribers.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features The Midnight Club in the second overall position. It trails only Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which has already become one of the most-watched shows in Netflix history.

You can check out the full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!