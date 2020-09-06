Netflix Announces Carmen Sandiego Season 3 Release Date

Carmen Sandiego is coming back for Season 3 on Netflix this fall. The network announced October 1 will be the day the new batch of episodes drops on the platform and people are very excited for it. Season 2’s ending left things wide open for how Carmen and her crew can go forward. Now, our titular heroine has to find her mother and tangle with both ACME and VILE. The second salvo of episodes really picked up steam from the first season’s establishing of the world and the main players in the story. Now, Carmen will put on her trusty red hat and get that glider out of storage on Netflix at the beginning of next month.

When the new season was announced, series star Kari Wahlgren dropped a reveal on social media, teasing fans, “More mysteries will be revealed… @CarmenSandiego is coming back for Season 3 on @netflix!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

New capers, new travels, and even more #CarmenSandiego. Season 3 premieres October 1 on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/5o9uPDpv0y — Carmen Sandiego (@CarmenSandiego) September 3, 2020

Comicbook.com’s Rollin Bishop described Season 2, “Series saw Carmen track down the answers of her past and true identity; that her father was a V.I.L.E. faculty member known as “The Wolfe,” while her mother faked her own death, just before her father was assassinated. The big season 2 finale has set the stage for an even more exciting season 3 to come!”

Finn Wolfhard is set to return as Player, Carmen’s eyes and ears away from the dangers of the field. Wolfhard is a household name because of his role in Stranger Things. The actor’s time on that Netflix juggernaut and other projects actually led him to question taking the role. But, now he’s absolutely thrilled to be a part of the team.

“Voicing Player was cool because he provides really interesting exposition about the places and missions that Carmen gets into, but he’s also the intimate voice in her ear,” he explained to PEOPLE. “At first, I was worried that because of my schedule the project would suffer from me recording separately from the rest of the cast.”

Check out the official synopsis below:

“Everybody asks “WHERE is Carmen Sandiego?”, but nobody asks “WHO is Carmen Sandiego?” The iconic woman in red returns for new international capers and a peek into her past. Featuring Gina Rodriguez as Carmen and Finn Wolfhard as Player.”

Are you psyched for more Carmen? Let us know in the comments!