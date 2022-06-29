Fan-Favorite Medical Drama Series Is Leaving Netflix

There are a lot of great shows coming to Netflix in July, like the new Resident Evil series and the final episodes of Stranger Things 4. Subscribers have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, Netflix is also losing quite a few titles as well. The streaming service recently revealed the full list of movies and shows set to exit the roster over the course of July, and there are some big names set to make their exit. In fact, two major NBC shows are leaving Netflix in July, taking a total of 12 seasons of TV away from the streamer.

One of those those is Chicago Med, a drama that takes place in the fan-favorite Chicago franchise on NBC. It is currently the only Chicago show available to stream on Netflix, but that will no longer be the case on July 21st. All five seasons of the series will be leaving, and they will likely only be available on NBCUniversal's Peacock service.

In addition to Chicago Med, Netflix is also losing all seven seasons of 30 Rock, the hit NBC comedy starring Tina Fey. That series follows in the footsteps of other beloved comedies that have left Netflix, including The Office and Parks and Recreation.

Here's the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 7/1/22

The Social Network

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Leaving 7/6/22

Brick Mansions

Leaving 7/7/22

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Leaving 7/11/22

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Leaving 7/14/22

The Brave

Leaving 7/15/22

Radium Girls

Leaving 7/19/22

Annabelle: Creation

Leaving 7/21/22

Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 7/23/22

Django Unchained

Leaving 7/25/22

Banana Split

Leaving 7/31/22

21

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

The Edge of Seventeen

Forrest Gump

Friday the 13th

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Lean on Me

Little Women

Love Actually

My Girl

Poms

Texas Chainsaw 3D

You've Got Mail

