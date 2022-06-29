Fan-Favorite Medical Drama Series Is Leaving Netflix
There are a lot of great shows coming to Netflix in July, like the new Resident Evil series and the final episodes of Stranger Things 4. Subscribers have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, Netflix is also losing quite a few titles as well. The streaming service recently revealed the full list of movies and shows set to exit the roster over the course of July, and there are some big names set to make their exit. In fact, two major NBC shows are leaving Netflix in July, taking a total of 12 seasons of TV away from the streamer.
One of those those is Chicago Med, a drama that takes place in the fan-favorite Chicago franchise on NBC. It is currently the only Chicago show available to stream on Netflix, but that will no longer be the case on July 21st. All five seasons of the series will be leaving, and they will likely only be available on NBCUniversal's Peacock service.
In addition to Chicago Med, Netflix is also losing all seven seasons of 30 Rock, the hit NBC comedy starring Tina Fey. That series follows in the footsteps of other beloved comedies that have left Netflix, including The Office and Parks and Recreation.
Here's the full list of movies and shows leaving Netflix next month:
Leaving 7/1/22
The Social Network
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Leaving 7/6/22
Brick Mansions
Leaving 7/7/22
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Leaving 7/11/22
The Strangers: Prey at Night
Leaving 7/14/22
The Brave
Leaving 7/15/22
Radium Girls
Leaving 7/19/22
Annabelle: Creation
Leaving 7/21/22
Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 7/23/22
Django Unchained
Leaving 7/25/22
Banana Split
Leaving 7/31/22
21
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
The Edge of Seventeen
Forrest Gump
Friday the 13th
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Lean on Me
Little Women
Love Actually
My Girl
Poms
Texas Chainsaw 3D
You've Got Mail
