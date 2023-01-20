Cobra Kai Season 6: Netflix Reveals Final Season Trailer

Cobra Kai is ending with Season 6 and Netflix just dropped the climactic trailer for the series finale. It's been a long road through multiple streamers and services. The creators put out a letter for the fans explaining the decision. In writing that note, they may have just ensured the biggest season of Cobra Kai yet. Since the move to Netflix, things have only gotten bigger for the show that began on YouTube and morphed into an all-out phenomenon. Check out the new trailer for yourself down below!

Comicbook.com spoke to Griffin Santopietro about what he would like to see from the upcoming season, "Yeah, I think that in season four we got to see that they actually started talking, which is something that we never really saw them do. And for season six, I would really like to, one, I would like to see what Daniel thinks about his son doing karate now, because we never really got a moment where Daniel's like, 'Oh, you're in the Dojo now?' He wasn't really a part of getting him into that. So I think I would be interested to see what he thinks about that and get to explore more of why they haven't had this great relationship before," Santopietro explained. "I mean Anthony and Daniel never really seemed to be as close as Sam was with him, and Daniel obviously didn't grow up with his dad around, so I bet there's a lot of interesting stuff that could be explored there."

The biggest season.

The baddest season.

The final season.



COBRA KAI Season 6, coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/7qZCnZkuOk — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 20, 2023

This is a developing story…

Are you excited for more Cobra Kai? Let us know down in the comments!