Netflix’s Disenchantment Reveals Part 4 First Look





Disenchantment just gave fans their first look at Part 4 on Netflix. Next month is inching closer and so is another installment of Matt Groening’s latest animated series. Bean and Elfo are coming back to Dreamland for another set of episodes. In the stills presented, there’s a lot of different concepts at work. Fans will probably be delighted to see that. Some of the creator’s best work with The Simpsons and Futurama have come from one-off episodes where the main characters explore an idea and setting before leaving it alone for a while. That first Part of Disenchantment received some mixed response. But, things have really begun to heat up for the show as it’s found a groove and audience. Check out some of these images down below:

John DiMaggio talked about what was going on with Disenchantment when Comicbook.com las spoke with him. He couldn’t allude to a ton without getting into trouble.

https://twitter.com/disenchantment/status/1483823180175261696?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I don’t honestly know what I’m exactly allowed to talk about as far as Disenchantment,” the actor admitted. “But you are right. It is coming back. There’s a bunch of episodes, and we’re cooking along. We’re in production right now. So I’ve been to the studio to record, and I’ve also been at home and recorded stuff. We’ve done both. But yeah, we’re cooking along. And I don’t have a date for you, but believe me, on social media, everybody will be the first to hear when we find out, you know what I mean?”

Here’s a description, “The mystery of Dreamland’s origins—and the stakes for its future—become ever clearer as our trio—and King Zøg—find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie in to the kingdom’s fate. Separated at the end of Part III, our heroes race to reunite in this sweeping series of ten episodes. They’ll find themselves everywhere from the depths of Hell to the clouds of Heaven and everywhere in between, including Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, the Dreamscape and more. All the while, puzzle pieces both canonical and personal will reveal themselves to eager fans.”

The new season of Disenchantment will debut on Netflix on Friday, February 9.

