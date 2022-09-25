Netflix Drops Lawsuit Against Bridgerton Musical Creators

After going viral on Tiktok, the creators of the "Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" were slapped with a lawsuit by Netflix earlier this summer, but now that has wrapped up before eve seeing a court room. According to Variety, Netflix has dropped their suit against creators Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow, filing a notice with the court that it's been dismissed. The trade reveals that sources note the suit has actually been settled, but a sum was not disclosed. After creating the phenomana on social media, the pair eventually released a full album for streaming on spotify and then began live performances, selling tickets for upwards of $150, which is when Netflix got the lawyers involved.

Originally Netflix showed some support for the pair and their musical endeavor, tweeting: "Absolutely blown away by the Bridgerton musical playing out on TikTok. Standing ovation.." Eventually however the pair's expansion on the idea into new avenues, going beyond just silly fun on the internet. As Bridgerton series creator Shonda Rhimes previously said: "What started as a fun celebration by Barlow & Bear on social media has turned into the blatant taking of intellectual property solely for Barlow & Bear's financial benefit. This property was created by Julia Quinn and brought to life on screen through the hard work of countless individuals. Just as Barlow & Bear would not allow others to appropriate their IP for profit, Netflix cannot stand by and allow Barlow & Bear to do the same with 'Bridgerton.'"

At the time they filed their lawsuit, Netflix noted they were objecting to how the pair had created "multiple revenue streams for themselves without formal permission," largely using Netflix's own intellectual property and revealed that they "refused to cooperate" despite interest from the streamer in working with them.

For a streamer that seems to cancel shows without a second thought, Bridgerton has actually been one of their biggest success stories with the first two seasons among their highest rated TV shows of all-time. The success of the Julia Quinn adaptation has already resulted in the series being renewed through season four, with a prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, set to be released soon as well.

Netflix has also expanded their Bridgerton footprint into the live event arena, another major reason that they were quick to file suit against the "Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" as it perhaps infringed on their own plans for ticket-based, in-person events.