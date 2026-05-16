Netflix Finally Adds a Long-Delayed Superhero Series Originally Inspired by Stan Lee

While Netflix has no shortage of superhero stories, as of May 15th, the platform has done Stan Lee fans a favor by bringing his unpublished idea to life. Originally, the series was meant to debut under a different title, but naming aside, it’s finally come to the small screen as a K-drama of epic proportions. And while it was rumored back in 2018 that the show would debut in 2020, things took a little longer to get off the ground—but it seems that was for the better, considering the reception the series is receiving.

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The Wonderfools, originally known as The B-Team when Stan Lee dreamed it up, is a Y2K apocalypse drama set in 1999 and centers on a group of “flawed superhumans” who cannot control their abilities and end up using them unintentionally to dramatic effect. The group unexpectedly gains new powers and, with varying degrees of success, uses them to fight off the villains threatening Haeseong City. The series stars Park Eun-bin, Cha Eun-woo, Im Sung-jae, and Choi Dae-hoon, who deliver fantastic performances throughout, if early reviews are anything to go by.

The Wonderfools Brings Something Special Back to the Superhero Genre

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There’s something that feels inherently unique about The Wonderfools. It balances the humor with the emotional moments almost perfectly, creating a sense of tension and vulnerability that isn’t initially expected. “The Wonderfools exceeded my expectations. Amazing performances, great chemistry between the cast, and a story that balances humor, emotion, and excitement perfectly. Cha Eunwoo shines in this role, but the entire cast makes the drama feel alive and enjoyable. The cinematography and retro-inspired atmosphere add so much charm to the series, and the pacing keeps every episode engaging without feeling rushed,” said one viewer.

And while critics’ reviews have yet to come in, it’s safe to say that casual viewers are loving The Wonderfools. So far, it’s earned an impressive 7.8 on IMDb, with fans lauding the series for how it balances tension with more comedic angles. One viewer summed it up, saying, “What makes this series special is not just the concept, but the meaning hidden beneath all the humor and chaos. Every character felt human. Flawed, emotional, lonely, funny, brave, sometimes all at once. The acting was genuinely amazing, especially because the cast managed to balance comedy and emotional depth so naturally.”

What are your thoughts on The B-Team becoming The Wonderfools and being adapted into a K-drama? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to keep the conversation going and see what’s going on at the ComicBook forum.