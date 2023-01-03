Netflix Reveals First Look at Young Lady Danbury in Bridgerton Spinoff

The latest look at Netflix's Bridgerton spinoff has officially arrived. The streaming service recently revealed a first-look photo at the young version of Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas) in the upcoming limited prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. This comes after the streaming service had already released a first-look photo of young Queen Charlotte, portrayed by India Amarteifo.

According to Netflix's official description for Lady Danbury, with keen knowledge of the once divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power.

(Photo: Netflix)

What is the Bridgerton spinoff about?

In Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the 'ton, and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe's most unforgettable monarchs.

The new show is also set to feature Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest (Sandman) as Young King George, Arsema Thomas in her television debut as Young Agatha Danbury, Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway) as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs returning as Bridgerton's Brimsley.

Additionally, Rhimes and Julia Quinn will be co-writing a novelization of Charlotte's origin story. The book will explore Charlotte's relationship with King George, revealing how they met and how their love created a massive social shift in the world around them.

"Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity," Rhimes said in a statement. "I can't wait for fans of this universe to read the story of a character that has resonated so deeply with our audience."

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will debut on Netflix at a later date.