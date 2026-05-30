Netflix is About to Lose 20 Episodes of Nickelodeon’s Best TMNT Show in Years

For decades, Nickelodeon has been putting out truly iconic kids shows, particularly when it comes to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. While the network has had the rights to the original, 1987 series since 2023, Nickelodeon has also produced their own series featuring the heroes in a half shell. 2012 saw the arrival of a CGI-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles while, more recently, a two-season spinoff of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie has delighted audiences. But there’s one TMNT series that Nickelodeon has done that is simply the best of the best—and time is running out to watch it the first season of it

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On June 1st, Season 1 of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is going to leave Netflix. The series, based on Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird’s iconic turtles, is a reimagined take on the beloved characters, following them on new adventures as they tap into their mystic ninja powers and become a team of heroes to save the world from evil. The series ran for 2 seasons and a total of 39 episodes, and its cancellation in 2020 remains a sore point for fans.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Was Cancelled Too Soon (But Did Get a Movie)

For many, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was a favorite series in the overall TMNT franchise. The series took a new approach to the characters and gave them fresh new adventures, approaching them as early teens. It was the rare full reinvention of something beloved that still managed to stay true to everything that made the property beloved. It was younger, funnier, and gave things a brand-new life. The series appeared to do well enough at the start as well, earning a season two renewal just a week after its premiere in 2018. However, things soon shifted. Part of the way into the production on the second season, the episode count was shortened from 26 to 13. Then, the series was cancelled in 2020.

Fans were notably disappointed and for good reason. The series had started to pick up steam and had serious plans for the future that fans were eager about. The show’s sudden end felt like having the rug pulled out from under them, which led many to take to social media at the time to express their upset. However, while the show’s cancellation stung, not all hope was lost. Two years after the series’ end, Netflix released a feature film sequel for Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It was based on the series but also was just stand-alone enough that people who hadn’t seen the series could enjoy it as well. It was released on August 5, 2022. Now, with the series about to depart Netflix at the end of the month, it may feel like losing the show all over again for fans. However, even with Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles leaving Netflix, TMNT fans do have a little silver lining. A new animated YouTube series was announced earlier this year.

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