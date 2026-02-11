New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Animated Series Announced, But It’s Not What Fans Wanted

A new era is now underway for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, thanks to the new Skydance and Paramount merger, and fans have been anxiously waiting to see what the plans are for the beloved Turtles moving forward. Today, some of those details finally came to light, and part of the upcoming slate is a new Turtles animated series, but it’s not the one fans wanted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paramount announced how it plans to expand the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise over the course of the year, and one of the most intriguing projects is a new YouTube animated series (via Variety). The series will consist of 30 CG-animated episodes that will be 4 minutes each, and they will follow Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Leonardo through their childhood years. That would typically be great news, but many fans already enjoyed the previous Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that Paramount unexpectedly cancelled, and would have probably loved to see that make a return just as much as any new series.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Franchise Is Getting Even Bigger in 2026

In addition to the new animated YouTube series, there are even bigger plans for the franchise throughout 2026. That includes a novelization of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin storyline, which is also potentially expanding on the comics front.

The franchise will also be focused on its younger fans with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splinter’s Dojo, which is a middle-grade illustrated novel from Scholastic. Splinter’s Dojo is described as taking the Turtles to class at the most radical middle school around, and it will release in September, but you can find the new cover above.

On the comics front, the lineup of comics from IDW Publishing is still going strong, and as they recently teased, will continue to expand throughout the year. That includes the main Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series as well as more comics from The Last Ronin universe and more adventures from the series based on the beloved animated classic from the ’90s.

There’s also good news for those who are still disappointed that Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is ending its animated run, as the adventures in the recent comic series based on the show will continue even after the show reaches its final episode.

Fans are still waiting to see what the live-action movie side of things holds, but we do know that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze will re-release in theaters from March 13th through the 19th. There will also be the next sequel in the Mutant Mayhem universe the following year, building upon the big success of the first film.

“‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ is full of action, humor and heart, and showcases relationships that have resonated with generations of fans worldwide,” Paramount president of global products and experiences Josh Silverman said. “Continuing the Turtles’ adventures through products and experiences enables consumers to embark on their own journey. Whether it’s watching a movie, wearing a costume, playing with action figures or reading a book, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ has made an impact not only on people’s lives but on pop culture in ways that few franchises can claim. Our new offerings continue the growth of this incredible property and demonstrate new ways for global audiences of all ages to relate to these stories and characters.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



