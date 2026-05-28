Netflix is About to Lose all 5 Seasons of a Criminally Canceled Sitcom We All Deserved More of

It almost goes without saying that we live in the age of TV cancellations. Most streamers have built up something of a reputation for cancelling shows before audiences are through with them, with the elephant’s graveyard of dead shows littered with frustrating cliffhangers and unresolved storylines that never got their chance of an answer. Thankfully, streamers often also provide an option to rediscover some lost gems (including reviving them entirely years after cancellation), with platforms like Netflix igniting whole new branches of fandoms. But, as is the way of life, everything has to end, and one of Netflix‘s best comedies, which was cruelly cancelled before it resolved its own storylines, is about to disappear from streaming entirely.

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Between 2016 and 2021, CBC’s Kim’s Convenience was one of the most beloved Canadian shows, picking up countless awards nominations and solid viewing figures. It was also recognized for its representation of Canadian-Korean life, which was always sold as a major part of its importance, particularly by star – and future MCU actor – Simu Liu. Sadly, after 8 years on the platform, all five seasons of Kim’s Convenience are now set to leave Netflix globally on June 2. Appallingly, only the first two seasons of Kim’s Convenience were ever released on physical media, and the only alternative to streaming right now is buying digitally from Prime Video starting at $9.99 per season. So when the sitcom disappears from Netflix in a matter of days, it’ll be needlessly difficult to watch it. Hopefully it’ll turn up on a new streaming platform soon.

Simu Liu Called Kim’s Convenience’s Cancellation “A Slap in The Face”

Star Simu Liu took to social media on the revelation that Kim’s Convenience had been cancelled, to share his disappointment across several responses that caused some backlash. He spoke of the cast’s hope to do a sixth season on Twitter, “This was something we pushed for but were (clearly) unsuccessful at. Hence, huge slap in the face for us when producers claimed they ‘couldn’t find’ anyone to fill the showrunners’ shoes.”

Separately, Liu spoke about his frustrations with the manner of the cancellation, and how there had been questions of double standards with how the show was treated in comparison to other sitcoms that were backed more enthusiastically. “The show can’t be ‘saved.’ It was not ‘cancelled’ in a traditional manner, i.e. by a network after poor ratings… Our producers were overwhelmingly white, and we were a cast of Asian Canadians who had a plethora of lived experiences to draw from and offer to writers. I can appreciate that the show is still a hit and is enjoyed by many people… but I remain fixated on the missed opportunities to show Asian characters with real depth and the ability to grow and evolve.”

After the response to his initial comments, Liu told THR: “To see what our show originally stood for and to see such a Canadian success story snuffed out in such an anti-climactic and almost pathetic way, it did not befit a show of that caliber. People have been telling me to suck it up and be grateful for my entire career, and certainly during the entire run of the show. I can see how I may have come off as entitled and spoiled. But I built a brand and a career on being outspoken.”

Other Great Shows Leaving Netflix in June

June is one of the more active months for TV show removals on Netflix, with a number of licensing deals set to expire. Obviously, some of them may get late reprieves and extensions, but currently, the following shows are the biggest and best set to leave the service next month:

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1) – June 1

Brockmire (Seasons 1-4) – June 4

Amazing Grace (Season 1) – June 4

Blindspot (Seasons 1-5) – June 7

Aquarius – June 16

61st Street (Seasons 1-2) – June 16

Moonhaven (Season 1) – June 17

Zoey 101 (Seasons 1-2) – June 25

Sex and the City – June 30

Degrassi: Next Class (Seasons 1-4) – June 30

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