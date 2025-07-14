10 Cancelled Sitcoms That Deserve a Modern Reboot

Sitcoms have always been comfort food for TV audiences. It’s the genre that gives us quirky characters, quick laughs, and heartfelt moments in 22-minute doses. But not all sitcoms get the long shelf life of The Office or Friends. In the ever-churning world of television, even the most beloved sitcoms can find themselves prematurely canceled.

Whether it’s due to network politics, low ratings, or simply bad timing, countless shows have been taken from fans far too soon. But some series — thanks to their devoted followings, or unresolved storylines, are still begging for another shot. Here are 10 cancelled sitcoms that we think are calling out to be revived once more.

1) My Name Is Earl (NBC, 2005–2009)

There’s not a sitcom fan alive that isn’t calling out for this sitcom to come back to our screens. Though wrapped up under the guise of Karma, NBC’s My Name Is Earl was a serialized redemption story with heart, a cast of lovable oddballs, and one of the most frustrating cliffhanger endings in sitcom history.

Created by Greg Garcia and starring Jason Lee as Earl Hickey, the series followed a petty crook who turns over a new leaf after winning the lottery and sets out to right every wrong he’s ever committed. With its unique premise, memorable characters like Crabman and Joy, and a tone that balanced raunchy humor with surprising sincerity, Earl carved out a niche that’s still unmatched.

The show was canceled suddenly after Season 4, ending on the cliffhanger about Joy’s kids and words “To Be Continued…” coming up on the screen. But it never was. And fans have never forgotten it.The reason for the cancelation has been long blamed on the studio wanting to interfere too much, and so Garcia sacrificed Season 5 for its integrity.

2) Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 (ABC, 2012–2013)

This cult classic was cut down just as it was getting great. Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 was chaotic, meta, and completely unlike anything else on network TV at the time. It starred Krysten Ritter as the unapologetically awful Chloe, Dreama Walker as the wide-eyed June, and a scene-stealing James Van Der Beek as a parody of himself.

While it only ran for two seasons, the show was beloved as a wildly fun and deeply weird sitcom, and many critics have praised its ability to constantly surprise viewers. Chloe was an anti-hero before that became mainstream in sitcoms, and Van Der Beek’s commitment to self-deprecation was pure genius.

Ritter has gone on record saying she’d be open to returning for a reboot. And with streaming platforms hungry for female-led, offbeat comedies, this one feels like a no-brainer.

3) Our Flag Means Death (Max, 2022–2023)

A show that sailed onto our screens hot and was canceled just as quickly, Our Flag Means Death built a passionate fanbase in record time. The Taika Waititi-produced series turned the pirate genre on its head with a queer love story, found family themes, and a rich world that balanced silliness with soul.

Starring Flight of the Conchords and Jumanji comedian, Rhys Darby, as the bumbling “Gentleman Pirate” Stede Bonnet and Waititi himself as the fearsome Blackbeard, the show was much more than a period comedy. It was about identity, vulnerability, and the chaos of self-discovery. It became HBO’s most popular show shortly after premiering, which is a rare feat for any sitcom in this streaming era.

Despite an outcry from fans and petitions calling for a revival, the show was canceled after just two seasons. This has left major plot threads hanging and LGBTQ+ fans particularly disappointed by the abrupt end. With fandom still alive and cosplaying strong, Our Flag Means Death could easily raise the anchor for another voyage.

4) Freaks and Geeks (NBC, 1999–2000)

Few cancellations still sting like Freaks and Geeks. Created by Paul Feig and executive produced by Judd Apatow, the show only lasted one season but managed to launch the careers of James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, and Linda Cardellini.

Set in a Michigan high school in the early 1980s, the show was lauded for its painfully accurate portrayal of teen awkwardness and emotional depth. The Guardian praised it as “hilarious, moving, and endlessly quotable,” calling it one of the greatest teen shows of all time.

Its low ratings at the time masked just how influential it would become. A revival wouldn’t necessarily need to pick up with the original cast — though we’d welcome it — but the Freaks and Geeks DNA is ripe for a next-generation take. With ‘90s and early 2000s trends winging their way back to a new generation, it would be easy to bring back the grunge-era angst, with a little bit of millennial parenting chaos mixed in.

5) Kim’s Convenience (CBC/Netflix, 2016–2021)

Ending its run after five seasons, Kim’s Convenience wasn’t so much canceled as it was left behind. The show’s abrupt end followed the departure of its creators, leaving both fans and cast members feeling the story wasn’t finished.

Set in a Toronto convenience store run by a Korean-Canadian family, the show offered one of the rare heartfelt and humorous portrayals of immigrant life on TV. As The New York Times put it, it captured “the rhythms of family with both affection and bite.” Paul Sun-Hyung Lee’s Appa became a breakout star, while Simu Liu’s rise to Marvel stardom brought more attention to the show’s legacy.

But the real reason a reboot feels necessary is closure. Even the cast, including Liu and Jean Yoon, have expressed public frustration over storylines left dangling. During a time that’s increasingly hungry for diverse storytelling, Kim’s Convenience has more to say, and fans deserve the chance to hear it.

6) Reboot (Hulu, 2022)

Ironically, canceling a show called Reboot before it could get a second season is in itself calling for a meta joke within the series. Created by Modern Family’s Steven Levitan, this Hulu comedy took aim at Hollywood’s obsession with nostalgia by chronicling a dysfunctional cast reuniting for a reboot of their early 2000s sitcom.

Starring Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, and Rachel Bloom, Reboot was witty, self-aware, and painfully accurate. Many have praised its clever meta-premise, noting that it cuts through TV culture without losing its comedic edge.

Despite its critical acclaim, Hulu pulled the plug after just one season. But in an entertainment landscape obsessed with legacy sequels and reimaginings, Reboot feels more relevant than ever. Its cancellation practically demands its own reboot which, honestly, would be very on brand.

7) Party Down (Starz, 2009–2010, 2023)

Party Down is the rare case of a canceled comedy that actually got a second chance. The cult-favorite Starz series returned for a third season in 2023 after a 13-year hiatus, but despite the triumphant return, the revival was set to be for a limited run only, and fans were once again left wanting more.

Created by Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars), the show followed a group of struggling actors and writers working for a catering company in Los Angeles. With a cast that included Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Lizzy Caplan, and Ken Marino, Party Down was an under-the-radar gem that turned misery into magic.

Season 3 proved there’s still gas in the tank, and the short revival captured the same charm and biting wit that made the original beloved. There’s still plenty of story to tell, especially in a post-pandemic Hollywood, and fans are hoping the pink bow ties come back one more time.

8) The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (Apple TV+, 2024)

One of the most recent entries on this list, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin premiered in early 2024 and quickly became a cult comedy hit. The British series stars Noel Fielding as a whimsical, flamboyant version of the infamous highwayman, blending historical satire with Monty Python-esque surrealism, with many fans feeling it was the closest return to The Mighty Boosh they’d ever have again.

The show was hailed as an absolute delight, packed with bizarre humor, modern slang, and fourth-wall-breaking antics. But despite the positive reception, fans are having to go without a Season 2 renewal from Apple TV+.

With Fielding’s comedic sensibilities and a world that feels both unique and expandable, this series is already ripe for more adventures. Technically, a reboot isn’t truly needed, but a sequel hasn’t been shot. And the quicker the show comes back, the less they’d have to change. Especially with regards to the cast or concept — it just needs to be officially greenlit to gallop forward again.

9) Blockbuster (Netflix, 2022)

The irony of Blockbuster being canceled by Netflix — the very company that put the real Blockbuster out of business — wasn’t lost on anyone. But beneath that headline was a surprisingly fun and heartfelt workplace comedy that deserved more than one season.

Set in the last remaining Blockbuster store in America, the show starred Randall Park (Fresh off the Boat) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) in a nostalgic throwback filled with video store banter and pop culture love. The show had all the right things to make a successful sitcom; it just never found its footing with Netflix’s algorithm.

But that doesn’t mean it’s unsalvageable. With some sharper writing and a platform that’s more invested in long-term storytelling, Blockbuster could be the next Superstore or Abbott Elementary. All it needs is a second chance.

10) Great News (NBC, 2017–2018)

From the mind of Tracey Wigfield and executive producer Tina Fey, Great News was a newsroom comedy that should have had a much longer shelf life. Briga Heelan starred as Katie, a rising news producer whose overbearing mother (Andrea Martin) becomes an intern at her workplace.

With a cast that also included John Michael Higgins, Horatio Sanz, and Nicole Richie (in an underrated performance), the show had that 30 Rock rhythm with a fresh workplace setting. And it blended generational humor with industry satire in a way that felt both sharp and warm.

NBC pulled the plug after two seasons, but the show still lives on via streaming, with fans regularly calling for its return. With the news media landscape more bizarre than ever, the time is perfect to bring Great News back into the conversation.