Netflix has officially renewed the animated series Kid Cosmic for Season 2 and Season 3. The show, created by animation veteran Craig McCracken, follows a group of unlikely heroes after they discover a bunch of powerful stones that give them strange abilities. In addition to the renewal, Netflix released the first trailer for Kid Cosmic Season 2 and revealed that the new season will drop on the streaming service on September 7th.

"For me, making three seasons of Kid Cosmic has been one of the most creatively rewarding experiences of my career," said Craig McCracken, creator and executive producer of Kid Cosmic, as part of the announcement. "Working in cartoons, it’s easy to get stuck making the same kind of episodes over and over again. But with Kid Cosmic, we loved the freedom to not only make each season different, but to allow the characters to grow, to change, and to learn from their experiences. In these three seasons of Kid Cosmic, we get to explore the idea of what it truly means to be a hero, as each season focuses on a different character and a different theme. In Season 1, The Kid learns that heroes help; in Season 2, Jo discovers that heroes care; and finally, in Season 3, it is Papa G who accepts that heroes sacrifice."

Here is the Kid Cosmic Season 2 synopsis, straight from Netflix:

"Jo learns what it means to be a true leader as the Local Heroes embark on a space adventure to find the remaining Stones of Power and save the galaxy."

The cast of Kid Cosmic includes Amanda C. Miller as the voice of Jo, Jack Fisher as the voice of Kid, Keith Ferguson as the voice of Papa G, Lily Rose Silver as the voice of Rosa, Fred Tatasciore as the voice of Tuna Sandwich, Bobby Moynihan as the voice of Fantos, Kim Yarbrough as the voice of Flo, Cree Summer as the voice of Queen Xhan, and Tom Kenny as the voice of Chuck. As noted above, Kid Cosmic Season 2 is officially set to release on Netflix on September 7th. Netflix officially renewed the show for Season 2 and Season 3 today. The first season of Kid Cosmic is currently available on Netflix. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Kid Cosmic right here.

