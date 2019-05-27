Netflix Announces Little Black Mirror Promotion

Netflix will launch three-episode promotional video series Little Black Mirror on YouTube ahead of the fifth season of Black Mirror June 5, Deadline reports.

YouTube personalities from across Latin America were recruited to create videos inspired by the anthology series for premiere on Netflix’s América Latina channel May 26, June 2 and June 6. Leading the videos are Maia Mitchell, Rudy Mancuso, Juanpa Zurita, Lele Pons, Anwar Jiwabi, Hannah Stocking, Jeff Wittek, Delaney Glazer and Alesso.

The six-time Emmy-winning Black Mirror is described by the streamer as tapping into “our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion.”

When Netflix launches its three-episode fifth season, the stand-alone episodes will star Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Endgame), Pom Klementieff (Avengers: Infinity War), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Topher Grace (Spider-Man 3), Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Ludi Lin (Power Rangers), Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow), Miley Cyrus (The Night Before), Damson Idris (The Twilight Zone), Andrew Scott (Sherlock), and Madison Davenport (Sharp Objects).

The Little Black Mirror series is well suited for YouTube: like Netflix, the digital platform offers greater freedom than traditional television.

“I think that [Netflix is] the perfect platform for anthology shows, by which I mean a different story each time – because, traditionally, when you’re doing a show when the stories are going to be different each episode, you don’t have cliffhangers or returning characters. And, in order to drum up interest, or just remind people that your show exists, you’d have to trail it, which leads you to spoil the story in some way,” Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker told Little White Lies in 2016.

“This is a very hard show to promote, we’ve found. It’s quite difficult to do trails for it, because you’re trying not to say anything. So now these platforms exist, like Netflix or Amazon, or the [BBC] iPlayer, where you get the whole thing.”

Black Mirror Season 5 releases June 5 on Netflix.