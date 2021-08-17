Lucifer: The Final Season Character Posters Released

Netflix has released a new set of character posters for Lucifer season 6. The posters include Tom Ellis' Lucifer, Lauren German's Chloe, D.B. Woodside's Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt's Mazikeen, Kevin Alejandro's Dan Espinoza, and Rachael Harris' Linda Martin. Check out the new Lucifer season 6 character posters, below. The new season of Lucifer will also be its final season, and the showrunners are ready to go out with a mix of genuine heart, and a god-like spectacle. Only fitting since Lucifer is now, you know, God.

"Season 6, partly because of COVID, became a much more intimate season," says showrunner Ildy Modrovich. "But also because we knew we had done this kind of splashy Season 5B, with a lot of spectacle, we didn't want to try to top ourselves and just be empty action. So, we found a more intimate story for all of our characters and a much more emotional one. We didn't have to scrape to find stories for anybody. We just kind of dug to a deeper level with everybody."

Lucifer Season 6 premieres on Netflix on September 10th.