Doctor Who Showrunner Explains Why Disney+ Deal Had to Happen

The latest season of Doctor Who is almost here, and we've already gotten quite a few looks at what that will entail. The new batch of episodes will feature Ncuti Gatwa stepping into the role of the Fifteenth Doctor, and for the first time, the iconic sci-fi series set to premiere on Disney+ and the BBC. In a recent interview with the They Like to Watch podcast, returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies addressed that decision, arguing that it helped ensure the longevity of the series.

"I had already said in interviews that I think Doctor Who will have to become a co-pro, there's no way the BBC is going to fund that,"he said. "You've also got to look in the long term at the end of the BBC, which is somehow, surely, undoubtedly on its way in some shape or form. What is Doctor Who going to do then? You have to prepare for that."

What Is Doctor Who's New Season About?

This season of Doctor Who follows the Doctor and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) through infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.

"At last, it's my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby's adventures together," showrunner, executive producer, and writer Russell T. Davies said in a statement. "Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that's been spanning time and space for decades. Don't miss a second!"

Who Is in the Cast of Doctor Who?

Guest stars on the new season of Doctor Who will include Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma and Angela Wynter.

Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. Under the creative vision of Davies, the additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter. The new season features episodes directed by Ben Chessell, Jamie Donoughue, Julie Anne Robinson and Dylan Holmes Williams.

Who Is the New Doctor Who?

Gatwa, whose work includes Sex Education and Barbie, was announced to be portraying The Doctor in May of 2022. He made his debut as the character in the third 60th Anniversary special, "The Giggle," last fall.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa explained at the time. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Doctor Who will return with new episodes on Friday, May 10th at 7pm ET on Disney+, with a two-episode premiere, followed by a debut on BBC iPlayer on Saturday, May 11 at 12am GMT, and a broadcast premiere on BBC One later that day. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

