Netflix Officially Confirms a New Fantasy Series Based on a Wild Hit Comic

When one thinks of comic book adaptations, titles based on Marvel and DC are likely the first to come to mind. Those are certainly the most prevalent, helping define the pop culture zeitgeist in the 21st century. But the full breadth of published comics is quite vast. There’s a plethora of works from a variety of publishers, some of which went on to become successful on-screen adaptations. As Disney and Warner Bros. continue to produce new Marvel and DC projects, respectively, other studios are making the most of what’s available to them. Netflix has now officially confirmed a new fantasy series with comic book roots.

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According to Deadline, Netflix is moving forward with a series based on Vault Comics’ Barbaric. Sheldon Turner, who is best known for his work on films Up in the Air and X-Men: First Class, is onboard to serve as creator, executive producer, and showrunner. No casting information, production timeline, or release window has been confirmed at this time.

Barbaric Could Be a Major Fantasy Hit for Netflix

Image Courtesy of Vault Comics

Looking at the premise of Barbaric, it’s easy to see why Netflix has been so keen on getting an adaptation off the ground. For the uninitiated, the comic follows Owen the Barbarian, who has been cursed to perform only heroic actions. As one might expect, much of the character drama here stems from Owen’s difficulties adjusting to that new reality. Throughout his adventures, Owen is accompanied by The Axe, his sentient weapon who craves blood and is notable for his sense of humor. The elevator pitch mentioned in the Deadline article is “Deadpool meets Game of Thrones,” giving people some idea of what to expect.

This isn’t the first time a Netflix adaptation of Barbaric has made headlines. The project initially gained traction back in 2024, when it was reported that none other than Michael Bay would direct. At that time, The Hunger Games star Sam Claflin was attached to portray Owen, with Sir Patrick Stewart providing the voice of The Axe. In this latest update, it’s noted that “no talent has been announced as deals are still being finalized,” so it will be interesting to see what happens on the casting front. Claflin is involved with Barbaric as an executive producer, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him in front of the camera as well, especially since that was the plan just a couple of years ago.

If executed properly, Barbaric could cement itself as a premier genre hit for Netflix. It has all the makings of being a wildly entertaining fantasy series, putting a fresh spin on well-worn tropes and genres. The dynamic between Owen and The Axe gives Barbaric something unique that’ll make the show stand out from the crowd, delivering a blend of hilariously dark humor and stunning action. As is always the case, it will be paramount to get the casting just right, particularly for the role of The Axe. In the hands of the wrong actor, a character like that could run the risk of becoming grating, but the earlier reports about Stewart indicate Netflix is aiming high. If Stewart still isn’t part of the project, the streamer is probably searching for someone of similar pedigree.

It should help that Turner has experience with comic book adaptations. X-Men: First Class breathed new life into what was a floundering franchise, injecting a fresh sense of energy with a new cast. Obviously, First Class is different in tone and style than Barbaric, but the former is proof that Turner knows how to bring a fan-favorite comic to life in a way that resonates with audiences. First Class excelled at balancing its character stories with high-stakes genre spectacle, which bodes well for Barbaric. Hopefully, this can be the next Netflix sensation.

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