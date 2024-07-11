Michael Bay Adapting Vault Comics’ Barbaric Into Netflix Series Starring Sam Claflin, Patrick Stewart

Michael Bay is making the move from the big to the small screen for Netflix’s Barbaric. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the bombastic filmmaker known for big-budget franchise tentpoles like Transformers and Bad Boys is in talks to direct an adaption of the Vault Comics fantasy series Barbaric for Netflix. The streamer will team with A+E Studios to develop Barbaric. The series will be headlined by Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Daisy Jones & The Six) and Patrick Stewart (X-Men, Star Trek: Picard). Barbaric is one of the most popular comics for Vault, known for creator-owned science fiction, fantasy, and horror comics.

Barbaric is enlisting Sheldon Turner (Up in the Air, X-Men: First Class) as a writer and executive producer. Joining Turner as executive producer are his partner at 100% Studios Jennifer Klein, Vault Comics’ F.J. DeSanto and Damian Wassel, Claflin via his production company Cusp Films as well as Luke Carroll and Michael Stevenson, and A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson.

What is Vault Comics’ Barbaric about?

Barbaric: Book One cover from Vault Comics

The description of Barbaric reads, “Owen The Barbarian has an axe. And he’s gonna do good with it if he has to kill someone. Owen the Barbarian has been cursed to do good with what remains of his life. His bloodthirsty weapon, Axe, has become his moral compass with a drinking problem. Together they wander the realm, foredoomed to help any who seek assistance. But there is one thing Owen hates more than a life with rules: Witches. Welcome to the skull-cracking, blood-splattering, mayhem-loving comic brave enough to ask: How can a man sworn to do good do so much violence? Hah! F***ing with you. It’s just…BARBARIC.”

Barbaric is written by Michael Moreci with art by Nathan Gooden. It has sold over 500k copies, three collected volumes, and has spawned a spinoff series titled Queen of Swords.

Sam Claflin will star as Owen the Barbarian, with Patrick Stewart providing the voice of the demonic axe.

Michael Bay developing bounty hunter series for Amazon Prime Video

Michael Bay is already working with another streamer on a TV series. Bay will be executive producing and directing a new currently-untitled television series for Prime Video. The action drama project will mark the first time that Michael Bay is directing television. It is created and written by TV writer Joe Barton, and will center on an American bounty hunter working South of the border who finds himself in a desperate fight for survival when the man he’s been chasing down lands them both in trouble with the Mexican cartel.

“I was inspired about 5 years ago hanging out down in Costa Rica, with a former US Federal Agent, who surfs every day, living the good life,” Bay said about the project’s origins. “He supports his fun, relaxed lifestyle in Costa Rica by tracking down ‘Bad Gringos’ hiding out down in South America.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Michael Bay and Amazon to bring this thrilling and action-filled show to the screen,” Barton added.

