Saddle up for Centaurworld: the first episode of the animated original kids series is streaming for free on YouTube ahead of its July 30 series premiere on Netflix. From creator and first-time showrunner Megan Nicole Dong (Netflix's Pinky Malinky), the musical comedy series follows a fearless war horse — named Horse (voice of Carmen Sandiego and DuckTales' Kimiko Glenn) — as she journeys through a whimsical world filled with magic, adventure, and singing centaurs on a quest to reunite with her trusty rider (voice of The Family and Evil's Jessie Mueller).

The 20-episode Centaurworld, described by Netflix as an "imaginative musical series," features a mix of animation styles and a blend of original songs from a variety of genres. Dong executive produces alongside co-EP Dominic Bisignano (Star vs the Forces of Evil) with Meghan McCarthy (My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, My Little Pony: The Movie) serving as story editor.

Megan Hilty (Smash, Trolls: TrollsTopia), Chris Diamantopoulos (American Dad!, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse), Parvesh Cheena (Outsourced, T.O.T.S.), and Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother, Hunters) also lend their voices to the series.

"There is no really easy way to describe the show," Dong told ComicBook of the new series premiering Friday. "It is the story of a war horse who gets magicked into a Muppet-y realm of singing and dancing creatures of every shape and size, and she has to take a Wizard of Oz-like journey to get back home to be reunited with her rider, who is her closest companion and only family that she has left."

The "wacky" and "brilliant" Centaurworld "manages to blend and weave between drama and comedy, song and conversation, without ever really stumbling," reads an excerpt of Rollin Bishop's advance review for ComicBook. "If a good musical is about character-driven moments and narrative throughlines, Centaurworld is a good musical as it manages to thread together all of its many parts with lyrics and beats that aren’t simply catchy -- though they are that -- but narratively important. If there is one arrow in the musical quiver that Centaurworld has mastery with, it is a devastating and well-timed reprise."

Centaurworld is streaming on Netflix starting July 30.