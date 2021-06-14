Netflix Releases First Trailer For New Series Centaurworld

✖

Netflix has released the trailer for Centaurworld, the new animated comedy series about a "hardened war horse transported away from battle finds herself in a land that's inhabited by silly, singing centaurs of all shapes and sizes." The trailer shows that the premise described in that synopsis is pretty much accurate, as the Centaurworld looks like it's one-part anime-style action epic (Samurai Jack, Legend of Korra) and one-part absurdist vision of kids fantasy world. It's a very strange mix to be sure, but it's also exactly the kind of animated series that looks like it could develop a serious cult following.

Centaurworld comes from Megan Dong, who has worked as a storyboard artist on projects like How to Train Your Dragon 2, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Metalocalypse, Black Dynamite, and The Adventures of Puss in Boots. My Little Pony producer Meghan McCarthy will also be lending some creative talents to the series; voice work will be done by Kimiko Glenn as the horse, Megan Hilty (TrollsTopia, Sofia the First) as the rider, Jessie Mueller (Blue Bloods), Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother), Chris Diamantopoulos (The Three Stooges), and Parvesh Cheena (Mythicquest).

Netflix released the first trailer and images from Centaurworld as part of the streaming service's big animation slate reveal at Annecy 2021. In addition to Centaurworld there was a first look revealed for Vivo, Lin-Manuel Miranda's animated project with The Croods writer/director Kirk DeMicco, which will follow a gifted rainforest "honey bear" (or kinkajou) that is traveling from Havana, Cuba, to Miami, in order to deliver a song. Karma's World from Chris 'Lucacris' Bridges (F9), which follows an aspiring musician/rapper named Karma Grant, who endeavors to change the world with her music. And finally, Back to the Outback, from Clare Knight and Harry Cripps, which follows a set of Australia's deadliest creatures, who escape from the zoo into the Outback. That show boasts the voice talents of Isla Fisher, Guy Pearce, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, and others.

Netflix is working hard to expand its kids and family-friendly block, with original animated series that either use big-name celebrities and/or experienced creators. The streaming service has invested heavily in kids animation, anime, and adult animation, with so many other highly-anticipated series in development, based on popular IPs (Magic: the Gathering, Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, Skull Island, Far Cry, Splinter Cell, Tomb Raider, etc...).

Centaurworld has set a July 30, 2021 release date.