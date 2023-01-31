Netflix Announces Experimental AI Anime, Dog And Boy

Artificial Intelligence is becoming more of a facet in our daily lives, with netizens online sharing art that was created predominantly using machines rather than artists themselves. While the topic is one that has harbored plenty of discussions, it would seem that the anime world is getting in on creating artificial art of its own, with a new short collaboration that partners Netflix and Wit Studio with technology developer Rinna Inc hitting the internet. Luckily, you can catch this short right now without even needing a Netflix subscription.

Wit Studio became a player in the anime universe with the likes of Attack on Titan, having produced the first three seasons until handing off the baton to Studio MAPPA for the fourth and final season which is set to return later this year. Ironically enough, a similar situation has taken place with Vinland Saga, as Wit produced the first season of the viking epic but has now given MAPPA the series with the beginning of its second season. With Wit having massive recent hits in the forms of both Spy x Family and Ranking of Kings, it will be interesting to see if future projects also employ the use of artificial intelligence.

Boy And Dog

Netflix Japan shared the new short anime film that takes us through a heart-wrenching story of a futuristic dog and his owner, separated by some nasty circumstances but re-united in a bittersweet way as the streaming service dives further into the realm of anime:

The translation of this Tweet reads as such:

"A short movie of the joint project animation "Dog and Boy" by Netflix Anime Creators Base, technology developer rinna Inc., and WIT STUDIO. As an experimental effort to help the anime industry, which has a labor shortage, we used image generation technology for the background images of all three-minute video cuts."

While Spy x Family has been confirmed for a movie and a second season, Wit has yet to be confirmed to return to the story of Loid, Yor, and Anya, and with the first season seeing them partnering with CloverWorks, it will be interesting if they're in it for the long haul when it comes to one of the biggest new anime series of 2022.

Are you nervous about the further use of artificial intelligence in the world of animation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of A.I.