Netflix Cancels Two Completed Movies

Hollywood is in a precarious position where sometimes movies get made at one studio and then they get canceled for tax write-offs or shopped to another studio. It happened last year with Warner Bros. and Batgirl, as well as other studios like AMC, Paramount, and even Disney. Now it's happening with Netflix as the streaming service has decided to cancel two completed films. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has decided to cancel two genre films The Inheritance and House/Wife. The Inheritance was being helmed by Alejandro Brugués and produced by Paul Schiff while House/Wife was directed by Danis Goulet and produced by Tripp Vinson and Daniel Bekerman. Both films are being shopped at other studios and streaming platforms for distribution, but there's no word on if they will ever see the light of day.

The biggest thing that Netflix has released in recent years has to be Stranger Things season 4 and the co-creators of the series, Ross and Matt Duffer, recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross previously told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things season 4 was split into two different parts. With the first 7 episodes streaming on Netflix in June and was followed by two additional episodes in July. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Jamie Bower.

