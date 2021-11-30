Netflix Confirms February Release Date for Season 2 of Popular Superhero Series

One of Netflix’s most popular superhero TV shows is finally returning for a second season. Raising Dion, based on the comic by Dennis A. Liu and executive produced by Michael B. Jordan, first debuted on Netflix in 2019 and told the story of a young boy who suddenly develops superpowers, and his mother who tries to help guide him through his new life. The series resonated with audiences and, in early 2020, Netflix announced that it would be bringing the show back for a second season.

Things have been fairly quiet on the Raising Dion front, but Netflix finally shared some new information on Tuesday morning, revealing the release date for the second season. Raising Dion Season 2, which consists of eight episodes, will debut on Netflix on February 1, 2022.

Stars Alisha Wainwright and Ja’Siah Young will be returning for Raising Dion Season 2, along with creator Carol Barbee, who will continue to serve as showrunner.

“I started this project many years ago because I wanted to see more diverse representation on film and television and I’m excited to partner with Netflix, who I know shares that commitment,” Liu said in a statement back when the series was first announced. “More than ever, we need more stories told from different points of view and my hope with Raising Dion is to create a cinematic experience for all families that will lift your spirits and make you laugh and cry.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Raising Dion Season 2 below.

“Raising Dion follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season Two follows Dion as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) – a fellow powered kid – a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.”

Are you looking forward to the second season of Raising Dion on Netflix? Were you expecting the new episodes to arrive so early in 2022? Let us know in the comments!