Netflix and Original Series Producers Issue Statements on Fatal Cast and Crew Car Accident

Netflix and The Chosen One producer Redrum have issued statements following a car accident that killed two actors and left six other cast and crew members in stable condition. The accident occured last week when a van ran off the road and flipped near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The Baja California Department of Culture reported that actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died in the crash. Two more cast members and four crew members, who were not named, are reportedly in stable condition. Production on the Netflix Original series has been paused while an investigation takes place.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and with those injured during this unfortunate accident," Netflix said in a statement.

The Redrum statement reads: "All of us on the production of The Chosen One are shocked by the tragic accident occurred last Thursday, while on transit from Santa Rosalía, Baja California, to the local airport. We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleagues Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González and are closely supporting all those affected by this unspeakable tragedy. Redrum has been cooperating with local authorities and initial reports and accounts from witnesses indicate that all safety protocols were in place and this was an unfortunate accident."

Variety reports production is expected to resume following the investigation and when an adequate time of mourning has passed. Cruz and González both starred in director Adrián Garcia Bogliano's horror film Here Comes the Devil for Salto de Fe Films and Morbido Films. He also released a statement on their passing: "I and my producing partner at Salto de Fe Films, Andrea Quiroz, are heartbroken at the news of the untimely death of Ray Garduño and Paco Mufote. We have fond memories of working with them, they were great professionals, incredibly talented and loved by the filmmaking and cultural community of Baja California. They will be missed."

The Chosen One is an adaptation of the comic book American Jesus, originally published as Chosen, created by Mark Millar (also the writer of Super Crooks and Jupiter's Legacy) and artist Peter Gross. In the series, "A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind." The production is being handled by an independent company."