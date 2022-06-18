Two actors in Netflix's original series The Chosen One have died and six other members of the cast and crew are injured after a car accident in Mexico. The Washington Post reports, based on local media, that the production's van crashed while driving near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula on Thursday. The crew had been working in the Santa Rosalia area. Reports say the van ran off the road in an area of desert and then flipped. On Friday, The Baja California Department of Culture reported that actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died in the crash.

The Chosen One is an adaptation of a comic book series American Jesus, originally published as Chosen, created by Mark Millar (also the writer of Super Crooks and Jupiter's Legacy) and artist Peter Gross. In the series, "A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind." The production is being handled by an independent company."

The Chosen One began filming in Mexico in April. Everardo Gout (The Forever Purge, Luke Cage) and Leopoldo Gout (Instinct, Molly's Game) are co-showrunners. It is the latest Millar-written project to be adapted by Netflix since the streaming service purchased his Millarworld imprint in 2017. Netflix has not yet commented on the accident.

