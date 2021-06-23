Netflix Releases Q-Force Trailer, Reveals Premiere Date

✖

The first look at Netflix's next animated hit has officially arrived. On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed the first teaser trailer for Q-Force, a new spy comedy series that is set to debut on the platform on Thursday, September 2nd. Season 1 of Q-Force will consist of ten episodes, and will feature a voice cast that includes Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Gary Cole, Patti Harrison, Matt Rogers, David Harbour, Laurie Metcalf, and Gabe Liedman, who serves as the series' creator and executive producer. The teaser trailer, which you can check out below, provides an indication of the tone of the irreverent, LGBTQ+ focused series.

Q-Force centers on Steve Maryweather (Hayes), aka Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency — until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the agency sent him off to West Hollywood to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses — expert mechanic Deb (Sykes), master of drag and disguise Twink (Rogers) and hacker Stat (Harrison) — and together, they’re Q-Force.

After a decade of waiting for their first official mission, Mary becomes hellbent on proving himself to the agency that turned its back on him and decides to go rogue with Q-Force. After finding their own case, and solving it on their own terms, they get the reluctant approval of the AIA and are upgraded to Active Secret Agents in the field. But that approval comes with one major caveat — they must put up with a new member of the squad in straight-guy Agent Buck (Harbour).

Cole will play Director Dirk Chunley, head of the AIA and as straight and stiff as they come. Metcalf is V, the AIA’s Deputy Director and highest-ranking woman, a badass with a soft spot for Agent Mary. Liedman is Benji, Mary’s sweet and charming love interest who often is in peril due to his proximity to Q-Force.

The series was first announced in April of 2019, and updates have been relatively sporadic since then. Q-Force is produced by Universal TV in association with Hazy Mills, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment. Hayes, Milliner, Ben Heins, Schur and David Miner are executive producers.

