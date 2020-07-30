Netflix Releases Teenage Bounty Hunters Trailer

A new series is coming to Netflix next month and it looks like a whole lot of fun! Maddie Phillips (Ghost Wars) and Anjelica Bette Fellini (The Gifted) star as 16-year-old fraternal twin sisters, Sterling and Blair Wesley, in Teenage Bounty Hunters. Based on the first trailer for the show, it likes like the two high schoolers will have to navigate a work-life balance between their schoolwork and their secret job taking down criminals. You can check out the trailer in the video above.

Teenage Bounty Hunters was created, co-written by, and co-executive-produced by Kathleen Jordan (American Princess) and executive-produced by Orange Is the New Black and Weeds’ Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann as well as Robert Sudduth (The Real O’Neals) and Blake McCormick (Mad Med).

According to the Entertainment Weekly, "the duo team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) for an over-the-top adventure as they dive into the world of bail-skipping criminals and suburban secrets, all while trying to navigate high school drama in their buttoned-up Southern community."

Since the trailer dropped earlier today, some people have taken to Twitter to express their interest in the new show. You can check out some tweets below:

#TeenageBountyHunters looks ridiculous and like a thing I will enjoy https://t.co/qPJeitJz0j — Worst Year, Gayer Nic (@CloneNic) July 30, 2020

Jenji Kohan's new show looks like it could slap?? https://t.co/lN75bVtZxr — Julia Alexander (@loudmouthjulia) July 30, 2020

yes, absolutelyhttps://t.co/f0WhaQmHKU — Nineties Misfit Benjamin Birdie (@BenjaminBirdie) July 30, 2020

In addition to creating new content, Netflix also made headlines this week for announcing that seven classic shows will soon be coming to the site. The first of these will be the six-season sitcom Moesha on August 1st, followed by the first three seasons of The Game on August 15th. September 1st brings the Tia and Tamera Mowry sitcom Sister, Sister followed by the Tracee Ellis Ross led Girlfriends on September 11th. Finally, October will see the final three on the list with The Parkers arriving on October 1st, and both Half & Half and One on One come to Netflix on October 15th.

A recent study revealed that Netflix held 32-percent of the market share for streaming services in the US for second quarter of the year, beating out Amazon (25 percent), Hulu (18.6 percent), Disney+ (6.1 percent), and the brand-new HBO Max (5.2 percent).

Teenage Bounty Hunters drops on Netflix on August 14th.

