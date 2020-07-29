Netflix Acquires Rights To Seven Classic Shows

✖

One week after announcing their full August line-up of new arrivals, Netflix has revealed some other new additions coming to the service next month and for the rest of the fall with seven classic Black programs and sitcoms. The first of these will be the six season sitcom Moesha which arrives on August 1, followed by the first three seasons of The Game on August 15. September brings the Tia and Tamera Mowry sitcom Sister Sister on the first with the Tracee Ellis Ross lead Girlfriends on September 11. October delivers the final three with The Parkers arriving on October 1 and both Half & Half and One on One on October 15th.

Netflix's Strong Back Lead Twitter account confirmed the news along with a video of the various cast members from the shows including Shar Jackson and Sheryl Lee Ralph from Moesha, Pooch Hall and Coby Bell from The Game, Essence Atkins and Rachel True from Half & Half, Flex Alexander and Robert Ri'chard from One on One and more. The talent not only confirmed their shows are coming to the platform but reminisced on their favorite moments from the series. Check it out below!

"I am so excited to announce some really incredible, super exciting news," the group recited in a shared statement. "I am beyond humbled and honored at how much the fans continue to ride hard for this show years later, and how it's made a huge impact on the culture. These shows changed the face of television as we know it. And it helps for Black creators both in front and behind the camera. It has provided us with being able to be in the homes of people worldwide. I could use some laughs right about now."

Time to pop bottles🍾🍾

The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US) Moesha - Aug 1

The Game S1-3 - Aug 15

Sister Sister - Sept 1

Girlfriends - Sept 11

The Parkers - Oct 1

Half & Half - Oct 15

One on One - Oct 15 To celebrate, here's a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020

A recent study revealed that Netflix held 32-percent of the market share for streaming services in the US for second quarter of the year, beating out Amazon (25 percent), Hulu (18.6 percent), Disney+ (6.1 percent), and the brand-new HBO Max (5.2 percent). With the addition of these programs though we can guarantee they'll continue to lead the pack

