Netflix Reveals the 5 Original Movies & Shows Being Removed in April

It’s never an exciting moment when Netflix elects to remove content from its platform, even if it often means new content will take its place. It’s also somehow so much worse when it’s Netflix’s own original content that’s being pulled from the streamer—often leaving fans with no idea when, or even if, they’ll be able to find it on other platforms in the future. Some series, like The Killing, were nowhere to be found for years, while others quickly found homes on other platforms.

And Netflix is at it again, removing a whopping 5 of their own original series in the coming weeks. Those slated for removal are running the gamut from documentaries to comedy specials to original dramas. Prepare to say goodbye to Magical Andes, Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed, Sirius the Jaeger (Season 1), The Ruthless, and Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen, with one per week leaving the streamer through the month of March.

That’s a Lot of Content to Say Goodbye to

First on the docket to leave Netflix is Magical Andes, a docuseries spanning 6 episodes that explores the incredible landscapes and people living in the Andes mountain regions, from the southern tip of South America across Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia. Magical Andes was highly rated and well-received by audiences, and will be leaving the streamer on April 1st. After that, streamers can say goodbye to Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed, a comedy special from, you guess it, Demetri Martin that focuses on Demetri’s feelings about everything from desk jobs to scented trashbacks. The special is leaving on April 2nd. The third departure is Sirius the Jaeger, which earned an audience score of 81%. It’s set in Imperial Tokyo, where a secret society, which calls itself “Jaegers,” hunts vampires seeking an artifact known as the Ark of Sirius. It will be leaving the platform on April 6th.

Next to leave Netflix is The Ruthless, an Italian-language series that, while having a fun, retro feel to it, scored poorly with audiences and didn’t even rate with critics. It tells the story of a rebellious young man who grows up to become one of the most ambitious criminals in Milan, Italy, in the 80s, and is getting the boot on April 19th. The final offering getting the boot is another comedy special, Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen, in which the titular Fern tackles topics ranging from death, decline, and the disappointments of middle age. Fern and her bikini will no longer be on Netflix as of April 22nd.

While none of these Netflix originals are anything anyone really wrote home about, the loss of them highlights the fleeting nature of media in the age of streaming, where no one owns anything and we are all at the whims of IP ownership and contract terms ending.

