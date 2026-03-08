Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (March 9th)

We have officially made it to the second week of March. Spring is in the air, we’ve had to set our clocks an hour forward, and the days are definitely getting longer as we head into this new week. We also have some new television shows and movies coming to Netflix starting March 9th as well, and this week is turning out to be a big one with a lot of additions on just about every day of the coming week. There are certainly some genre-specific highlights, but this week’s additions really do have something for everyone.

The biggest thing coming to Netflix this week is the eagerly anticipated second season of the streamer’s live-action One Piece. The high seas pirate adventure returns with new episodes on Tuesday, March 10th. For reality television fans, there’s some good stuff coming in the week ahead as well. Love is Blind: The Reunion drops live on Netflix on Wednesday, March 11th while season 3 of Love is Blind: Sweden arrives the next day. If movies are your thing, the family friendly favorite Clifford the Big Red Dog arrives on Monday, March 9th while we close out the week with Nobody 2 on March 14th. Read on to check out everything that’s coming to Netflix this week!

Monday, March 9th

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Sesame Street: Volume 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY Magical dragons, flying bikes and more! The fun-loving Sesame Street friends grow caring hearts and curious minds while embracing their imaginations.

Tuesday, March 10th

Derrick Stroup: Nostalgic — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Derrick Stroup throws it back to the ’90s with a nostalgic set about childhood rituals, pre-internet life and why cigarettes should make a comeback.

Jobs

ONE PIECE: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure ONE PIECE returns for Season 2 — unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

Wednesday, March 11th

Age of Attraction — NETFLIX SERIES Age is thrown out the window when singles search for their soulmates in this dating series. Is love truly ageless, or will the years come between them?

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY With rare access and no holds barred, the acclaimed documentarian investigates a growing ultra-masculine network and its controversial influencers.

Love Is Blind: The Reunion — NETFLIX SERIES Don’t miss the bombshell reunion of Love is Blind: Season 10! It’s time to set the stories straight and reveal the biggest shockers of all. Watch together when Love is Blind: The Reunion premieres on Wednesday, March 11 at 9PM ET / 6PM PT, only on Netflix.

The Man in the High Castle: Seasons 1-4

Thursday, March 12th

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES New season. New singles. New drama. As they date and get engaged sight unseen, which of these Swedish couples will discover that love is truly blind?

Made in Korea — NETFLIX FILM A woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu moves to South Korea — a place she always dreamed of — but struggles to find her footing in a foreign land.

Virgin River: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES Newly married, Mel and Jack pursue their dream of adopting a baby, while old loves smolder and new threats challenge Virgin River.

March 13th

Fatal Seduction: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES Three years after rebuilding her once-unraveled life, Nandi is torn between her newfound peace and the enticing temptation to throw it all away for love.

That Night — NETFLIX SERIES When a young, naïve single mother gets embroiled in a murder during an island getaway, her sisters rush to help. But they only make things worse.

March 14th

Nobody 2

