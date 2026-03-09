Netflix Users Have Just a Week Left To Watch One of the Best Movies Ever Made

March is a great month for Netflix subscribers. Just a little more than a week into the month, and the streamer has already stocked dozens of can’t-miss titles, including the first three Jurassic World movies, the ‘90s favorite Matilda, and Steven Spielberg’s new perfectly rated The Dinosaurs show. But as subscribers binge-watch all of the great new additions, Netflix is about to lose one of the best movies ever.

There’s just a week left to stream Titanic. James Cameron’s iconic epic historical romance movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as star-crossed lovers amid the RMS Titanic’s ill-fated maiden voyage in 1912, is scheduled to exit Netflix’s streaming library on March 16th. Despite being considered a massive risk, with a budget that doubled to over $200 million, the movie remains a landmark, record-breaking film that became the first film to ever cross the billion-dollar mark. It has since grossed over $2.2 billion worldwide to become the fourth-highest-grossing movie of all time and also earned a record-tying 11 Academy Awards.

Titanic Is Still a Masterpiece Nearly 30 Years Later

Play video

Over a quarter-century after it smashed records in theaters, Titanic remains a landmark in cinema. The movie, now on the precipice of its milestone 30th anniversary, is a perfect blend of sweeping romantic drama and devastating historical disaster. The Romeo-and-Juliet-style romance of Jack and Rose remains one of the most iconic in cinema and perfectly anchors the disaster spectacle in a way that makes it deeply personal and emotionally devastating. The disaster itself also holds up, in large part thanks to Cameron’s attention to detail in everything from the ship’s construction to the iceberg collision and the final plunge, brought to the screen through practical, large-scale sets, miniatures, and CGI.

Titanic is a cinematic masterpiece in just about every sense and ultimately set the gold standard of modern, large-scale romantic disaster films. The film successfully established itself as a cultural phenomenon that persists today with iconic moments like the “Heart of the Ocean” necklace and the “I’m king of the world!” line, an iconic soundtrack with songs like Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” and the decades-spanning debate about whether or not Jack could have survived by fitting on the door with Rose. The movie holds a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with an 88% critic score but a surprisingly lower 66% audience score.

Where to Stream Titanic After It Leaves Netflix?

Titanic is leaving Netflix, but it won’t suddenly become difficult to stream. The iconic movie has tossed a wide net when it comes to streaming availability and is currently included in the Paramount+, Starz, and Pluto TV libraries, with online renting and purchasing options also available. It’s possible Titanic will also join another streamer at some point in the future, but the movie wasn’t featured on any of the major streaming platforms’ March newsletters.

