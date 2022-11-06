New Netflix Series Premieres to Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

A new week means Netflix has debuted a new batch of content, including a new TV series with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The ten episode fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has premiered on the service to a 100% rating on the review aggregator, though only nine reviews have been published so far. Perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes aren't exactly common (and naturally easier with only a handful of reviews), but the series carrying a fresh rating could very well prop it up in a busy season for the streamer. Here's what the reviews are saying:

Den of Geek awarded the series a 4 out of 5, calling it a "clever adaptation that takes the bones of the much loved book and adds its own flavor, while further marking Barton out as one of the best TV writers around," even asking to "bring on season two." Ready Steady Cut also gave the series a 4 out of 5, writing that the series "is as guaranteed a hit as the platform has had in quite some time." Finally, Digital Spy gave the series a perfect 5 out of 5, saying it's "the best YA fantasy Netflix has ever made, by a wide margin — and that's because it's not afraid to take risks."

Based on the Half Bad books by Sally Green, Jay Lycurgo (Titans, The Batman, I May Destroy You), Nadia Parkes (Domina, Starstruck) and Emilien Vekemans ( Transferts ) lead the cast of the series. The Lazarus Project and Giri/Haji writer Joe Barton heads up the series which also features a score created by British pop group, Let's Eat Grandma. Netflix's description for the series reads:

"Sixteen-year-old Nathan (Jay Lycurgo) is the illegitimate son of the world's most dangerous witch. Fearing he will follow in his father's footsteps, Nathan is closely monitored throughout his childhood. As the boundaries between 'good' and 'bad' fray, Nathan – along with mischievous Annalise and charismatic Gabriel – will soon discover who he truly is."

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself also stars Isobel Jesper Jones, Paul Ready (Motherland, The Terror), David Gyasi (Carnival Row, Troy: Fall of a City), Kerry Fox (Conversations with Friends, Last Tango in Halifax) and Liz White (Unforgotten, Brexit: The Uncivil War), Karen Connell (Vikings), Fehinti Balogun (I May Destroy You, Dune), Misia Butler (Kiss Me First) as well as multiple Brit Award and Mercury Music Prize nominee Roísín Murphy making her drama debut.