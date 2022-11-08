Netflix Cancels Brand New Series Right After First Season Premieres

Netflix has cancelled two new series right after their first season premieres. On Tuesday, the streamer announced that they would not be going forward with second seasons of the legal drama Partner Track or the sci-fi drama The Imperfects. Partner Track had debuted on August 26th while The Imperfects debuted on September 8th. According to Deadline, neither series had been a particular breakout for the streamer, with each series spending only three weeks in the weekly Top 10 — not quite as much time as Netflix generally prefers to see when granting renewals.

Based on Helen Wan's novel, Partner Track starred Arden Cho as Ingrid Yun, an idealistic young lawyer who struggles with her moral compass and her passions as she fights to climb the partner track ladder at an elite New York City law firm. The series was considered ground breaking as a romantic drama with an Asian American lead and the series' first season saw Ingrid in a love triangle with Nick (Rob Heaps) and Jeff (Dominic Sherwood), another attorney and Ingrid's former one-night stand. Netflix reportedly had high hopes for Partner Track and the first season ended on a major cliffhanger with the streamer having commissioned a writers room to work on ideas for a potential second season even before the first season premiere.

As for The Imperfects, the sci-fi drama comes from Shelley Eriksen and Dennis Heaton and follows the story of three young adults pursuing the mad scientist who tampered with their DNA, resulting in disruptive superpowers. The series stars Italia Ricci, Morgan Taylor Campbell, Rhianna Jagpal, Iñaki Godoy, Kyra Zagorsky, Jedidiah Goodacre, Rhys Nicholson, and Celina Martin.

The cancellations of Partner Track and The Imperfects comes just a day after Netflix confirmed that the Ryan Murphy-created The Watcher had been renewed for a second season. The streamer also announced on Monday that another Murphy project would be getting a follow up, revealing that Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story had been renewed for two more seasons, with the series getting the anthology treatment as it explores "other monstrous figures who have impacted society."

Are you disappointed that Partner Track and The Imperfects were cancelled by Netflix? Which series will you miss the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!