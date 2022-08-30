New Netflix Comedy Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Mo, a new comedy on Netflix starring Mohammed Amer as a Palestinian immigrant whose family is trying to gain asylum in he United States, has debuted with a rare 100% "fresh" score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. And while the heady subject matter sounds a lot like one of those bleak movies made for awards recognition, that doesn't appear to be the case at all, as Mo has also connected with audiences, scoring 93% positive reviews from users who have talked about it on the site.

The series, which so far has 8, 30-minute episodes, debuted in the U.S. on August 24. A week in, it has yet to surrender its "perfect" score with reviewers. Its high marks come from 15 registered critics and 76 Rotten Tomatoes users.

Amer may not be a household name yet, but DC fans will get to know him soon, as the comedian has a role in Black Adam, the movie Warner Bros. Discovery is hoping can reverse its dire fortunes. Amer's role in the film is not yet known, although it's likely he's playing a comic relief part, given his comedy chops and the background of director Jaume Collet-Serra.

You can see the full official synopsis for the series below.

Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian refugee constantly living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship. His family – including his resilient and spiritual mother, sister and older brother – flee to Houston, Texas. Laughing the pain away, Mo learns to adapt to his new world though getting ahead in life comes with several setbacks.

The heartfelt comedy is created and executive produced by comedians Mo Amer (The Vagabond, Black Adam) and Ramy Youssef (Ramy, Mr. Robot). The series is executive produced by Ravi Nandan and Hallie Sekoff for A24, Harris Danow (Little Fires Everywhere, Daisy Jones & The Six), Luvh Rakhe (Dave, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), and series Director Solvan "Slick" Naim (It's Bruno!, Snowfall).