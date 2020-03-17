She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Announces Season 5 Will Be Its Last, Release Date

Netflix and DreamWorks’ She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is officially set to end after a fifth and final season, it was today announced. Season 5 is set to hit the streaming service on May 15th. All total, that means the series will conclude with 52 episodes total. Given that the first four seasons are comprised of 39 episodes, that means folks can expect 13 new episodes drop in May.

“It has been such an incredible journey so far just getting to share these seasons that are already out and seeing the reactions,” She-Ra and the Princesses of Power creator Noelle Stevenson told Entertainment Weekly when asked how she felt about the show coming to an end. “I do feel very lucky because we knew from the very beginning what our episode order was, so we got to tailor the story very specifically to how long the show was gonna be. It was tailored to be 52 episodes, the length that it is, and that’s a real blessing for a storyteller because it means everything happens when it’s meant to happen. The story definitely evolved along the way, from people who worked on it and following the story threads that seemed right and where the characters led us. We set out with a plan, we executed that plan, so it’s very satisfying to see it wrap up like this. I’m very happy with where we got to with this story. I’m really excited for people to see it. I hope they’ll be as happy as I am.”

You can check out two new posters for the final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power below:

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 5 is set to launch on Netflix on May 15th. The previous four seasons are available now, and there is no time like the present to catch up. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest animated She-Ra series right here.