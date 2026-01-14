Netflix’s Squid Game Replacement Officially Confirmed, 8 Months After Its Divisive Finale

Last year, the story of Seong Gi-Hun came to a close with Squid Game’s third and final season. While the reality game, Squid Game: The Challenge, aired on Netflix, with projects in this world set to arrive in the future, the franchise’s creator is cooking up something new. While Hwang Dong-hyuk isn’t preparing to create a new series of challenges for all things Squid Games, his future with Netflix will continue. Recently, Dong-hyuk announced his next upcoming project for the streaming service, and it might not be what many Squid Game enthusiasts saw coming.

In a recent reveal from the outlet Variety, Hwang Dong-hyuk’s next project was confirmed to be a television series titled “The Dealer.” The series itself will revolve around a casino dealer named Geonhwa, who had initially planned to marry the love of her life, but instead, ran into a severe curveball. A “housing fraud scheme” has thrown a monkey wrench into her original plans, and now she must survive an underground gambling circuit to get back on her feet. Much like Squid Game, this new series appears to be focusing on a “down-on-her-luck” character who must go to extreme lengths to pull herself out of her financial troubles.

A release date for the series has yet to be confirmed, but the cast has seemingly been chosen. According to Variety, The Dealer’s line-up includes Jung So-min as Geonhwa, Ryoo Seung-bum as Hwang Chisu, Lee Soo-hyuk as Jo Jun, and Ryu Kyung-soo as Choi Wooseung (the fiance of our main character). You can check out The Dealer’s cast and creator in the newly shared image below.

What of Squid Game?

As of the writing of this article, Netflix has yet to reveal if the Squid Game will receive an official sequel and/or spin-off. In the third season finale, viewers were shown a scene that hinted at the idea that these deadly games are taking place in North America, with none other than actress Cate Blanchett playing a character administering the tests. While this might hint at the Games’ return, the franchise’s creator might not be the one helming the eventual comeback.

In an interview early last year, Hwang Dong-hyuk hinted at the continuation of this universe via a new spin-off rather than a direct sequel, “If the time comes, and it just so happens that I’m able to come up with a character or a different story, then maybe there might be a comeback, but I’m thinking more along the lines of a spinoff.” Considering how season three ended for Squid Game, this would make the most sense, especially considering the star went to some drastic lengths to make sure that one particular contestant would wind up the winner of the deadly competition. Considering the popularity of the Netflix franchise, it seems like it will only be a matter of time before it makes some sort of return.

