Squid Game Creator Teases More After Season 3 (But There’s a Catch)

Squid Game is gearing up to return later this Summer with its third and final season, but the creator behind it all teased that there could be a continuation down the line with a catch. Squid Game has been an explosive breakout hit for Netflix, and it’s come as a surprise as the Korean drama series quickly took over the world as fast as it did. It wasn’t just the first season that was a success either as Season 2 has been an even bigger hit for Netflix since it dropped last December. But soon it will all come to an end.

Squid Game might be ending Seung Gi-Hun’s story with Season 3 coming later this Summer, but the original series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk isn’t exactly ruling out continuing with more of the story after Season 3. There’s a bit of a catch to a continuation, however, as Hwang stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he’s thinking “more along the lines of a spinoff” with a new character’s story at the center for whatever could be coming next.

Could Squid Game Get a Spinoff?

Squid Game series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has notably gone on record following the end of the first season that he didn’t have an idea then in mind for Season 2. But as the final season approaches, the creator then explained how the story for a Season 2 naturally spread into two parts for two full seasons bringing the story to an end. It seems that the writing process for the story has also opened up the creator to potentially exploring new characters and stories within this universe later, “When we were doing season one, I was saying there was never going to be another season,” Hwang stated to The Hollywood Reporter.

But the catch here is the fact that the creator wants to come up with a different character or story within this universe, and let the idea for a spinoff naturally come that way, “And so if the time comes, and it just so happens that I’m able to come up with a character or a different story, then maybe there might be a comeback,” Hwang continued. “But I’m thinking more along the lines of a spinoff.” In fact, Hwang has also been very adamant with previous interviews that Netflix is going to continue the Squid Game franchise with or without him at the center of it.

Squid Game Is Going to Continue Either Way

“I know Netflix has a plan [for more Squid Game]. They are not going to throw this idea away,” Hwang told The Wrap in an interview following Squid Game Season 2’s premiere. “Maybe I’ll be in one of those projects as an advisor or co-creator. Who knows?…But Season 3 is not going to be the end of the Squid Game universe.” These plans have already been revealed too with both an American version of the series in the works with David Fincher, and a second season of the reality game show competition, Squid Game: The Challenge.

But what fans would likely be looking for more is a proper continuation of the Squid Game universe from its creator. Depending on how Season 3 ends the story, there might still be a universe to explore after Gi-Hun’s day is done. But we’ll see for ourselves soon enough as Squid Game Season 3 is gearing up for its final season on June 27th with Netflix. After the finale, fans will be able to ask all sorts of questions about what could be coming next with that added context.

