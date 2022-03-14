Squid Game Season 2: Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Provides Update on New Script Progress

After making its worldwide debut last year, Korean thriller series Squid Game went on to break all sorts of records. The TV phenomenon became Netflix’s biggest original series premiere ever, and fans have been anxiously awaiting news about a second installment ever since they finished binging the first installment. We know that a second season is coming, but those are the details out in the wild at the moment.

While speaking with Variety at the Critics Choice Awards this weekend, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said that he’s putting Season 2 together, but hasn’t actually written it just yet. The ideas are all still in his head at this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s here. Not on the page, it’s here,” the creator explained, pointing to his head. He went on to say that there are plenty of secrets being kept about the new season, but did confirm that Lee Jung-jae’s character will return to do something big for the world around him.

“Everything is secret. I cannot tell anything,” Hwang continued. “But he will come back and do something for the world.”

https://twitter.com/Variety/status/1503133653777338370?s=20&t=YBqXCBXoCB8D2paFS7xwRg

In addition to a return to the game, which was teased in the final moments of Squid Game‘s first season finale, the second installment will also feature a bigger role for the villainous Front Man.

“I’m not really in the right place to be discussing season 2 in an official setting, but if there were to be a season 2, in the first season that we saw Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown through or exposed in certain situations,” Hwang explained during a virtual panel hosted by EW. “In other words, his humanity is shown through a very passive manner. But I would think that in the second season, what he has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner.”

“And at the same time, as for the Front Man [Lee Byung-hun] who was also a past winner but became a Front Man, it’s like Darth Vader,” the creator continued. “Some end up Jedi and some become Darth Vader, right? I think that maybe Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point where he is put through a test as well.”

What are your hopes for Squid Game Season 2? Let us know in the comments!