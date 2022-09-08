Netflix's The Crown Pausing Production After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it's expected that production on Netflix's hit series The Crown will pause production for a time. The Emmy-winning drama series has chronicled the life of the late monarch with every two seasons leaping ahead in time to a new era of her reign and featuring new actresses play her throughout. Emmy Winner Claire Foy played Elizabeth in the first two seasons with Academy Award winner Olivia Colman taking the part in seasons 3 and 4, Imelda Staunton will play Elizabeth for the show's upcoming fifth and final season, currently in production.

Deadline brings word of a stoppage in production for The Crown that will seemingly occur, citing series head writer Peter Morgan who confirmed in an email that it's on the table. Netflix did not confirm if the series has paused production just yet. Morgan however, who has won two Primetime Emmys for his work on the series, did tell the trade that the series "will stop filming out of respect....The Crown is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."

The upcoming fifth season of The Crown will move the setting of its narrative into the mid-1990s, covering events like the 40th aniversary of her ascent to the throne and the final years of the life of Princess Diana. The Crown's fifth season will see Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) take on the role of Princess Diana, starring alongisde Dominic West (The Wire) as Prince Charles, Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Princess Margaret, and Olivia Williams (The Father) as Camilla Parker.

"None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen," executive producer Stephen Daldry previously told Deadline in 2016. "It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She's a global figure and it's what we should do. She's an extraordinary woman and people will be upset."

Netflix previously confirmed that season five of The Crown will premiere on the streaming service later this year, arriving in November. A stoppage in production this late is unlikely to change the release date plans at all. It's unclear what plans Netflix has regarding a tribute to the Queen and if any of them will be revealed before the final season premieres.