Netflix could be bringing out a prequel for one of it’s most popular shows. The Crown is being looked at for another series according to Variety‘s latest reporting. Now, that doesn’t mean that some announcement is imminent. (In fact, there is no development plan concrete at this time.) But, the interest is mutual between Netflix and Left Bank Pictures. Reports indicate that the prequel would reach back to Queen Victoria’s death at the turn of the 1900s, from there viewers would walk the path back to The Crown‘s opening frame. Peter Morgan would be on tap for writing duties if things move along. That’s great news for fans of the original as penned the initial show. The Daily Mail’s detail say that the prequel could run for as many as five seasons. With the series earning so many Emmys, this move makes a lot of sense for Netflix on the critic side and the fan interest side.

“The first three seasons of The Crown defined an era, and I know the upcoming fourth season will build further on that success,” said Netflix VP of original content Cindy Holland. “It’s a stunning example of award-winning entertainment, created in the UK and loved by millions of fans around the world. I fully sipport Peter Morgan’s creative decision and am excited to see how he, Imelda Staunton and the cast and crew of Season 5, bring this landmark series to a fitting and spectacular end.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the fifth season of the show, Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) will be bringing Queen Elizabeth II to the screen, Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) plays the iconic Princess Diana, and Dominic West (The Wire) steps into the role of Prince Charles. The Crown also brings aboard Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Princess Margaret, and Olivia Williams (The Father) as Camilla Parker.

When Staunton was announced as the queen, she had this to say, “I have loved watching The Crown from the very start. As an actor, it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.”

Would you be excited about a prequel series for The Crown? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!