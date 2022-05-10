Mike Myers' New Netflix Series The Pentaverate Flops in Debut Week

✖

Not every series on Netflix becomes a big hit, even those that have massive stars front and center. The Pentaverate, a new comedy series created by Mike Myers and featuring him on-screen in eight different roles, debuted on the streaming service last week. Myers was once one of the biggest comedy stars on the planet and The Pentaverate looked to be tapping back into his Austin Powers chops. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Netflix subscribers have been catching on.

The Pentaverate is turning into a bit of a flop for Netflix, posting a disappointing opening week. Tuesday saw Netflix release the past week's Top 10 viewership lists and The Pentaverate didn't even make the cut. Despite being a new series starring a recognizable name like Mike Myers, the series hasn't caught on with viewers at all.

In addition to Myers, the cast of The Pentaverate is filled with big names like Ken Jeong, Jeremy Irons, Keegan-Michael Key, and Debi Mazar. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Mazar opened up about working with a comedy legend like Myers.

"I've always loved Mike Myers and we are of a similar age so I feel like we grew up together. When he called and they wanted me to play the role, I was like, 'Wh-wh-wh-what?' And then he got on Zoom and vetted me, basically. Watched a lot of my current stuff since So I Married an Axe Murderer and decided I was his choice to play a character that he was supposed to play," Mazar shared with ComicBook.com. "So I was really nervous and really honored and he's been one of the greatest talents to work with, he's so multi-talented. He's so smart, he's a generous teacher, a friend, he goes into character where he's just laser-focused, and you're like, 'Whoa.' Multiple accents, working through back pain, working through schedules, being fatigued ... I respect him so much. And I learned a lot on this particular show and I'm so grateful to be a part of it."

