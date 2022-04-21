New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10
Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 shows Anatomy of a Scandal as the most-popular title on all of Netflix in the United States. The limited series stars Sienna Miller as the wife of a politician who gets caught in the middle of a scandal after the actions of her husband are exposed.
Anatomy of a Scandal is the latest crime-focused miniseries to rise through the Netflix ranks. After debuting on Friday, the series followed the trajectory of shows like Pieces of Her and Inventing Anna, quickly becoming one of the biggest titles on the entire service.
You can check out a full breakdown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Anatomy of a Scandal
"Sophie's privileged life as the wife of powerful politician James unravels when scandalous secrets surface — and he stands accused of a shocking crime."
2. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
"Get hitched of call it quits? Couples put their love the test – while shacking up with other potential matches – in a provocative reality series."
3. Married at First Sight
"In an extreme social experiment, six singles yearning for a lifelong partnership agree to a provocative proposal: getting married the moment they meet."
4. Bridgerton
"The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn's bestselling novels."
5. White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
"All the cool kids were wearing it. This documentary explores A&F's pop culture reign in the late '90s and early 2000s and how it thrived on exclusion."
6. Better Call Saul
"This drama series based on a character from Breaking Bad features Bob Odenkirk and was created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould."
7. The Fairly OddParents
"Anything's bound to happen when you've got fairy godparents, as 10-year-old Timmy Turner discovers when he wishes for cool parents."
8. Our Great National Parks
"Narrated by former President Barack Obama, this stunning docuseries shines the spotlight on some of the planet's most spectacular national parks."
9. Queen of the South
"Forced to work for a cartel that recently killer her boyfriend, Teresa relies on her street smarts, a loyal friend and a mysterious notebook to survive."
10. Cocomelon
"Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!"