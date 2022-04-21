New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.

Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 shows Anatomy of a Scandal as the most-popular title on all of Netflix in the United States. The limited series stars Sienna Miller as the wife of a politician who gets caught in the middle of a scandal after the actions of her husband are exposed.

Anatomy of a Scandal is the latest crime-focused miniseries to rise through the Netflix ranks. After debuting on Friday, the series followed the trajectory of shows like Pieces of Her and Inventing Anna, quickly becoming one of the biggest titles on the entire service.

You can check out a full breakdown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 below!