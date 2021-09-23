Tiger King 2 Announced By Netflix

Tiger King 2 is officially headed to Netflix. The company made an announcement this morning about the beloved series. It seems as though the streamer is turning up the heat when it comes to documentary projects and Joe Exotic will be front and center in that push. Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin return to direct the massive series. In an interesting bit of news, the series will actually see a 2021 release date, which will be huge for Netflix in the waning months of this year. A lot of people speculated that Tiger King would be back in some capacity, despite the fact that Exotic is still in jail stemming from legal troubles covered in the first series. Now, all the fans who watched breathlessly in the spring of 2020 will have another round of disbelief when Tiger King 2 gets rolling.

Fans hoping for more Carole Baskin are going to be a bit disappointed. She won’t be returning for Tiger King 2. She told Radio Times about the decision recently, and feels like it’s just more trouble than it’s worth.

“It was just a few weeks ago that [director] Rebecca Chaiklin had reached out asking if we could clear the air,” Baskin said to the outlet. “I have been speaking about how we had been so misled into thinking this was going to be the Blackfish for big cats, and then it turned out to be the freak show that they produced. So when she said she wanted to clear the air, I felt like…that’s just absolutely ridiculous. It was so obvious that I had been betrayed by them. Why would she ever think that I would be willing to speak to them again. And so I told her to just lose my number.”

Goode, the director spoke to The Hollywood Reporter last year about Joe as a character.

“I would say it’s very important for people to know this that there seems to be an overwhelming amount of empathy for [Joe’s current husband] Dillon. We had empathy for Joe, but Joe did a lot of horrible things. Joe committed some really serious crimes and Joe was not only cruel and inhumane to his animals, he was cruel to the people around him,” the filmmaker explained. “I think it’s very important for people to understand that Joe is an actor and he tells people what they want to hear. As much as we have some empathy for Joe and found Joe to be such an incredible character — this mullet-wearing country singer in Oklahoma — he did a lot of horrible things.”

