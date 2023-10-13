Netflix to Open Retail Stores Where Fans Can Eat and Shop

Netflix recently brought its DVD era to a close, but it seems to be venturing into the realm of retail. Today Bloomberg reported that Netflix is planning to launch entertainment-focused stores, with Netflix Vice President of Consumer Products Josh Simon saying the store would be called Netflix House. The first two stores are set to open in the United States in 2025, and there are plans to open more locations around the world. The report did not reveal where the first two locations would be, but it is said that the stores are focused on entertainment and spotlighting their IP and content.

People will be able to shop and eat and experience other activities based on their IP, with the report saying that something like a Squid Game-styled obstacle course could be in the mix. Netflix has already been experimenting with show-based experiences, including a Bridgerton event that's been traveling to several cities.

The report indicates that Netflix House will primarily be themed around its movies and shows, and those properties will be woven into every aspect of the store. That includes branded clothing and merchandise, entertainment experiences, and even dishes from popular cooking shows featured on the menu.

"We've seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we've been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level," Simon said.

With a 2025 launch date, it's hard to know what films and shows the first two stores will feature, but there are a few franchises that come to mind. Stranger Things will be concluded by then, but it is still likely to be one of Netflix's most popular shows. Other possible featured shows could include The Witcher, Umbrella Academy, The Sandman, Castlevania, One Piece, Lupin, and Squid Game. Films like The Gray Man and Extraction could have sequels by then as well, and there are a number of highly anticipated projects in development at the streamer that could end up being big hits.

It remains to be seen what sort of experiences that the stores will contain and how often they will be rotated as new shows premiere. This could end up being a popular destination, but it all depends on how the store brings together all the entertainment elements and how pricey the overall experience turns out to be.

