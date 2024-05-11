Resident Alien Could Move to a New Network for Season 4

It's been more than a month since Resident Alien concluded its third season on Syfy and while the series hasn't yet been renewed for Season 4, it may not necessarily be bad news for the series. According to Deadline, there are talks that the Alan Tudyk starring sci-fi series could move over to USA Network for Season 4 rather than being picked up by Syfy. USA Network is also owned by NBC Universal.

Per the report, if Resident Alien does make the jump to USA Network, there would be some changes. Shifting to USA Network would likely see a major budget reduction per episode for the series, which could present a challenge. The report also says that if Resident Alien does not end up going to USA Network, it is expected that the series would seek options, such as trying to shop the series to Netflix, which released the first two seasons of Resident Alien ahead of its Season 3 premiere.

What is Resident Alien About?

Resident Alien is based on the comic book series by Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse. The series "follows Harry, an alien played by Tudyk that crash lands on earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life … but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: 'Are human beings worth saving?' and 'Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?'"

The series was created by Chris Sheridan and in addition to Tudyk stars Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen. Sheridan, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, David Dobkin, and Robert Duncan McNeill serve as executive producers.

Syfy Ordered New Series Based on Image Comics' Revival

While Resident Alien's future remains a bit of a question, Syfy announced this week that it has ordered an adaptation of Image Comics' Revival to series. Revival is based on Tim Seely and Mike Norton's comic of the same name that ran at Image from 2012 through 2017. The series is produced by Blue Ice Pictures with Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, Luke Boyce, and Aaron Koontz all producing. The series is expected to arrive at some point in 2025 and will mark the network's latest comic book adaptation. The network has previously been the home of shows such as Dark Horse's Resident Alien, IDW's Wynonna Earp, DC's Krypton, Vault's Vagrant Queen, and Image's Deadly Class. The Revival series joins Syfy's current and upcoming slate of programming, which includes new seasons of The Ark, SurrealEstate, and Reginald the Vampire.