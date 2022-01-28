Cobra Kai Star Has a Movie Rising Through the Netflix Ranks

Cobra Kai has been performing steadily as one of the most popular titles in the streaming world since its fourth season premiered on Netflix on New Year’s Eve. Now, it looks like that streaming success is expanding out to other titles that feature stars from the hit Karate Kid sequel series. Peyton List, who has starred in Cobra Kai as Tory since the show’s second season, leads the cast of a new crime thriller that has been slowly climbing the Netflix movie charts.

American Boogeywoman has been a fixture of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list over the last week or so. Thursday’s edition of the list, which shows the most popular titles on the streamer over the course of 24 hours, has American Boogeywoman all the way up at number three on the movie rankings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Initially released in October 2021, American Boogeywoman tells the story of Aileen Wuornos, the most notorious female serial killer in United States history. This film tells the story of the killer’s early adult years in the late 1970s, with List starring in the titular role. Charlize Theron famously won an Oscar for portraying Wuornos in the 2003 film Monster.

You can check out a full breakdown of Thursday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. The Royal Treatment

“New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love – or duty – prevail?”

2. Munich – The Edge of War

“At the tense 1938 Munich Conference, former friends who now work for opposing governments become reluctant spies racing to expose a Nazi secret.”

3. Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman

“In 1976, Aileen Wuornos marries a yacht club president and causes mayhem in Florida high society. Loosely based on the serial killer’s life.”

4. Don’t Look Up

“Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.”

5. Annabelle: Creation

“Years after their daughter’s death, a dealmaker and his wife open their home to several orphans, who soon begin to fear one of his eerie creations.”

6. Amandla

“Years after surviving a childhood tragedy, two brothers fall on opposing sides of the law as a gang-linked crime tests their loyalty to one another.”

7. My Father’s Violin

“Through their shared grief and connection to music, an orphaned girl bonds with her emotionally aloof, successful violinist uncle.”

8. Just Go With It

“Posing as an unhappily married man, Danny must cover up a careless lie to his girlfriend by recruiting his assistant to play his soon-to-be ex-wife.”

9. Under Suspicion

“After finding the body of a murdered girl, a powerful attorney faces an intense interrogation from a police captain who considers him the main suspect.”

10. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

“When a distress signal pinpoints his grandfather’s location on an uncharted island, teen Sean Anderson teams with an unlikely ally: his stepfather.”