Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Finally Tops The Witcher Season 2

The Witcher spent a couple of weeks dominating the streaming charts after its second season debut in December, but that supremacy didn’t make it to 2022. The streaming numbers are in for the week of New Year’s and another Netflix series swooped in to immediately take over the entire online TV landscape. It should come as no surprise that smash hit series Cobra Kai took over the top spot in the streaming ratings just days after its Season 4 premiere.

Cobra Kai‘s fourth season arrived on Netflix on New Year’s Eve and immediately skyrocketed to the number one spot in all of streaming. According to Nielsen, Cobra Kai was viewed for more than 2.4 billion minutes between December 27th and January 2nd. Remember, Cobra Kai was only available for three of the days that were counted for the week, which makes those astronomical numbers even more impressive.

The Witcher was bumped to second on the streaming TV ranks for that week, though it still put up a fight. The fantasy series turned in a little over 1.8 billion minutes over the span, about 600 million short of Cobra Kai. Netflix originals Emily in Paris, Queer Eye, Lost in Space, Stay Close, and The Great British Baking Show also made the Top 10 list. Wheel of Time came in fourth, giving Amazon its only spot in the rankings, while Hawkeye and The Book of Boba Fett made the list for Disney+.

Cobra Kai has been a dominant force for Netflix since it arrived in 2020, coming over from YouTube after its first two seasons. The fifth installment of the popular Karate Kid sequel series has already been filmed and will likely arrive this year.

Following the premiere of Season 4, the Cobra Kai creative team spoke with ComicBok.com about what’s to come in Season 5.

“When Daniel went to Okinawa [in Cobra Kai Season 3], we saw that Chozen had lived this life of shame, coming off the events of Karate Kid II,”said executive producer Hayden Schlossberg. “And that Daniel coming to Okinawa gave him an opportunity to redeem himself in his eyes. And we always felt that he showed him a couple moves, but he’s always going to feel that responsibility to help Daniel.”

“And so, the fact that at the end of Season 4, things are worse than they’ve ever been,” he continued. “Cobra Kai is more popular than it’s ever been, with Terry Silver relishing it and in full force and Daniel supposedly having to shut down Miyagi Do. That when you think about it from Daniel’s perspective, what does he have to come back from this?”

Have you been enjoying Cobra Kai Season 4? Let us know in the comments!